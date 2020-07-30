Chili's is bringing its fan-favorite margarita deal back to restaurants. Available as of July 13, the monthly marg deal will even be available with to-go orders. Chili's $5 Margarita of the Month deal is back for summer 2020, and it's a fruity blend you'll want to grab before it's gone.

Before coronavirus shutdowns hit in March 2020, the Chili's Margarita of the Month was something you could count on for a cheap sip. It's since been on hiatus — the last official offering was the Lucky Jameson in March. The official summer return of Chili's $5 monthly marg begins with the Grand Sunset 'Rita, which features Grand Marnier, Lunazul Tequila, Monin Desert Pear syrup, Chili's house-made fresh sour, and orange juice. Switching from the usual month-long availability, the Grand Sunset 'Rita will be available through the end of August. Chili's will feature a different new $5 marg starting in September.

Chili's is serving up the fruity marg for pick-up orders at participating restaurants nationwide, as well as dine-in, so you can score the deal for take home orders. To get the $5 margarita for pick-up orders, place a Chili's order on the official website. Choose your Chili's store using the store locator, and make sure it's offering alcohlic beverages to-go before continuing. The service will be listed as an offering underneath the location info. Select your location and you'll find the "To-Go Alcohol" section as the first option on the menu page. Then, choose the $5 marg deal on the top far left. Finish up your order by selecting curbside pick-up or carryout, pay, and then head over to pick up your Chili's order at the scheduled time. The margarita deal is only eligible for online orders for curbside or carry out and there is no way to get the to-go alcohol through DoorDash pick-up or delivery.

If you're taking advantage of the Chili's $5 monthly margarita deal, remember to follow the safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). As of June 15, coronavirus safety recommendations from . As of June 15, you should avoid making unnecessary trips out. As of July 24, many of Chili's locations have reopened for dine-in customers, but it's important to implement safety precautions if you choose to go out. Don't go out to eat if you're sick or exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, and make sure you wear a mask, keep a six-foot distance from others, and wash your hands regularly. The CDC advises using a pick-up or delivery method to limit your contact with others. Chili's offers an easy to-go process with its curbside pickup, and you can also place a delivery order with DoorDash. Again, remember you can't get the margaritas through a delivery order, so choose a pick-up method if you're looking for the discounted sip!

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.