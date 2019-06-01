Regardless of whether you have an elaborate vacation to Hawaii planned this summer or you'll just be stuck in an office from the end of May all the way through September, Chili's is bringing the summer to you with their June Margarita of the Month. If you've never gotten in on the brand's Margarita Of the Month deal, it's a seasonal 'rita flavor that changes on a monthly basis, and each one will only cost you a fiver. (And seriously, what's better than a $5 drink?) While all of the past margaritas have been fantastic, Chili’s June 2019 $5 Margarita, The Stay-Cay ‘Rita, sounds unlike anything I've ever tried before. I can't wait to try one for myself.

It basically goes without saying that the popular chain rarely strikes out with their Marg of The Month deal. Last month in April 2019, they were serving up the Straw-Eddy, which blended Lunazul Blanco Tequila, Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka, Chili's fresh sour mixture, and strawberry purée. May 2019 was then the Tequila Trifecta, which blended Cuervo Gold Tequila, 1800 Reposado Tequila, Sauza Blue Silver Tequila, Triple Sec, and fresh sour. Needless to say, it was a total boozy fiesta. Both definitely made getting just one seriously tricky.

And while past margs of the month have been straight-up heaven, this month's sounds truly unbeatable. Chili's June Marg is called the Stay-Cay 'Rita, according to the brand, and it blends 1800 Reposado Tequila, fresh sour, Monin coconut puree, pineapple juice, and Grenadine. All of that is then topped of with a tart slice of lime and — last, but not least — a sweet, juicy cherry. Like I said before, you can get it all month long for only $5. But just remember, they're only serving them to those who are 21 and up with a valid ID, so if your license is expired or if you're underage, I'm sorry to say you'll be totally and utterly SOL.

Courtesy Of Chili's

Between notes of sweet coconut and hints of fresh sour, the Stay-Cay 'Rita is the ultimate drink for those who love a balanced taste of sweet and sour. And since each will only cost you $5, something tells me that all your post-work drinks and after-dinner outings are about to get wild during the month of June.

The best part of all, however, is the fact that Chili's will be serving up these babies all the way through Father’s Day, according to the brand, which falls on June 16 this year. That's right — if you are not entirely sure what you want to do with dad that day, cheap margs are a totally solid option to fall back on. Fingers crossed that mom will be down to DD, though. These babies are strong as heck.

Regardless of your summer plans, the Stay-Cay 'Rita will be bringing the fun to wherever you are. This sounds seriously delicious for a fruity beverage enthusiast like myself. And luckily, my wallet isn't too worried about any of it.