Cinco de Mayo is just days away, y'all which means you're probably already planning out your agave-infused bites and sips game ahead of the Sunday festivities. Before you grab some salt and lime and try to DIY the celebration yourself at home, however, I'd suggest grabbing your crew and heading over to Chili's for what might be the ultimate Cinco de Mayo sip. Chili's' May 2019 $5 margarita, the Tequila Trifecta, contains not one, but three different kinds of tequila, and it's basically a fiesta in a glass. Salud!

It's no secret that Chili's has got the whole margarita connoisseur thing down, and every month, I look forward to the chain's newest creation pairing tequila with any kind of spirit you can imagine, from Grand Marnier to Hennessy to Jameson. The result is always tasty and inventive, and the best part is that each boozy sip is only $5 all month long. While I was pretty sad to say goodbye to April's offering, which was dubbed the Straw-Eddy (what can I say, I'm partial to anything strawberry-flavored), I was pretty excited to see that May's drink promo is basically the GOAT of all margaritas with three different types of agave-based spirits in the recipe.

Starting on Wednesday, May 1, you can keep those hump day scaries at bay by trying the latest $5 sip — the Tequila Trifecta, which is a blend of "Cuervo Gold Tequila, 1800 Reposado Tequila, Sauza Blue Silver Tequila, Triple Sec, and fresh sour," according to a Chili's rep. Forget Cinco de Mayo, because from the sounds of things, your whole month is going to be one boozy fiesta.

As always, you can purchase this concoction for only $5 for the entire month of May — meaning you can keep those Cinco de Mayo vibes going if you want to. Just remember that while the price is unreal, hangovers are still very much a real thing, so you'll want to keep that in mind while planning your next happy hour (and also plan for a designated driver).

Speaking of Cinco de Mayo, Chili's is offering some great specials for the holiday. On Sunday, May 5, customers can head to their local Chili's and order a Tequila Trifecta, the chain's Presidente Margarita, or a draft beer for just $5. As a refresher, the Presidente Margarita is a slightly more citrus-forward version of your classic marg, thanks to the orange liqueur in the Patron. The drink includes Sauza Conmemorativo tequila, Patrón Citrónge orange liqueur, Presidente brandy, and Chili’s own house margarita mix, and it's definitely a tasty option if you're looking for a sip that has more subtle tequila notes. So, whether you're craving a pint of beer or a twist on your classic margarita, Chili's has got you covered for a seriously lit celebration.

Whenever I go to visit my mom, one of our favorite traditions is heading out on the town and grabbing margaritas together to catch up. And with Mother's Day coming up on May 12, you can treat her to dinner and margaritas without breaking the bank, thanks to Chili's 2 for $25 dinner special and the margarita of the month. Something tells me that a glass or two of Tequila Trifecta would pair nicely with some Skillet Queso and California Grilled Chicken Flatbread.

Again, you have just one month to take advantage of this limited-edition margarita and get your fiesta on, so I'd talk to your crew and start cementing those Cinco de Mayo plans ASAP.