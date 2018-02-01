Chicago West's Nursery Proves Kim Kardashian Is Kicking Ass As A Mom Of 3
What's a girl gotta do to be adopted by Kim Kardashian? Keeks, hook me up! I'm a great roommate, respectful house guest, and I will TOTALLY live in a hand-me-down crib or whatever you have left over from your three gorgeous babies. Kim Kardashian just revealed some details about Chicago West's nursery, and it has me checking my credit score in hopes I can put a down payment once the latest addition to the Kardashian-West family is done with it.
Despite Kardashian revealing she's re-using a lot of baby furniture and stuff she already has, we can tell the new nursery is seriously beautiful. It's set up somewhere in the new mansion Kardashian shares with her husband, Kanye West, and we imagine it has beautiful views, high ceilings, and custom aromatherapy. Those are just some guesses, but here are a few real details straight from Kardashian's mouth.
She told Architectural Digest,
I'm not an interior design expert, but I do see a direct correlation between how expensive something is and how difficult the designer's name is to pronounce or spell. Based on what Kardashian just said, we can assume the crib and bed are worth a pretty penny. She continued,
According to the reality TV star, the light colors can be a bit tricky to keep tidy when she has three really young kids running around. She said,
That's not to say sh*t's never hit the fan (or furniture). One time, Kardashian discovered her oldest daughter, North, getting a little liberal with some nail polish.
She told the magazine,
Right, right, right. Belgium plaster. #Same.
With all of the efforts going into keeping her house clean and the kids comfortable, it sounds like Kardashian and her family are doing amazing. A source told US Weekly, "Baby is settling in beautifully. Chi is sleeping a ton for now."
Chi, let me know if you need someone to help split the rent. I'm good for it.
