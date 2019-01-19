While they've endured a few rocky patches, Cardi B has made no secret of the fact that she likes it like that when it comes to her estranged husband, Offset. And on Friday, Jan. 18, it sounded like the "Bartier Cardi" hitmaker might be having second thoughts about her separation with the Migos rapper after she shared a pretty explicit message. Cardi B's tweet apparently about Offset in Paris looking "too fine" is seemingly all about getting things on between the sheets with her ex, and the NSFW message seems to hint that a reconciliation is on the horizon. Elite Daily reached out to Cardi B's representation for further comment on the tweet and her current relationship status with Offset, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

It's been a wild ride for the former couple, who've kept fans guessing on the state of their marriage since publicly calling it quits with a since-deleted Instagram video on Dec. 4, 2018. Shortly after, infidelity rumors circulated and Offset began publicly begging his estranged wife for a reconciliation, first crashing Cardi's performance at the Rolling Loud Festival in L.A. then pleading for her to reconsider the split via an emotional video on his birthday. Elite Daily reached out to both Cardi B's and Offset's representation at the time for comment on the infidelity rumors and Offset's pleas for reconciliation, but did not hear back at the time of publication. It's clear that the former couple still have a lot of love for each other despite everything that's happened, and it looked like a make-up might be happening in 2019 after they vacationed in Puerto Rico and even spent Christmas together.

On Friday, Jan. 18, the "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker revealed another NSFW reason why she's having a hard time staying split up from her ex husband, and it's a lot. The physical chemistry is ~real~ and there's no denying it, according to an explicit tweet that appears to be about the Migos rapper.

She tweeted:

"Babyfather was lookin too fine in Paris ooo Lala my p*ssy on his forehead."

Elite Daily reached out to Cardi B's representation to confirm that she was indeed referring to Offset in the tweet as well as to inquire about the current status of their relationship, but did not hear back by the time of publication. However, considering that the "Bad and Boujee" hitmaker is currently in Paris walking in the Off-White Fashion Show and the couple share baby daughter Kulture, fans believe the tweet is about Offset, and they're sharing their thoughts in the comments section. While Elite Daily didn't hear back after inquiring if the songstress is in Paris as well, I have no doubt she saw Offset's fashion show photos and was in her feelings about them.

So, maybe Twitter isn't completely on board with this development, but it's Cardi B's relationship at the end of the day, and according to recent reports, the estranged couple are working on their marriage. Elite Daily reached out to both Cardi B's and Offset's representation at the time for comment on the report, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

According to a report from TMZ, Offset has promised to "change his ways" are they are "focusing on fixing their marriage." While Cardi might have been hesitant before, she's reportedly now open to rebuilding their trust because "she misses what they had together," and that includes their physical chemistry. TBH, I'm not that surprised. The rapper made no secret of the fact that she was hardcore missing an, er, certain part of her ex's anatomy just two weeks after announcing their split, and it sounds like the couple might be gearing up to give things a chance in 2019.