One of the many reasons I love Cardi B is because she always keeps it real. Whether she's admitting to suffering from postpartum depression, talking about the way daughter Kulture "broke her vagina" when she was born, or copping to scoring illegal butt injections, the rap superstar never holds anything back. It's kind of refreshing, you know? Now the Grammy nominee is getting personal about her fame, her fortune, and her family in a new interview with Harper's Bazaar. And Cardi B's comments about refusing marriage counseling with Offset are honest AF.

The "Money" rapper covers the March issue of the publication — she looks straight-up stunning, BTW — and inside, she opened up about her choice to leave her husband Offset, who's also Kulture's father, in December 2018.

"I decided on my own," she explained. "Nobody makes my decisions about my life but me."

Amen!

Cardi also revealed that before they ended things, Offset apparently begged her to see a therapist, but she just wasn't down with that kind of intervention.

"I didn’t want to go to marriage counseling," she said. "He suggested it, but it’s like, 'I don’t want to go.' There’s no counselor or nothing that could make me change my mind."

It was back on Dec. 5 when Cardi originally announced that she was done with Offset amid cheating allegations, via a now-deleted video on Instagram.

"I've been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now," she said at the time. "We got a lot of love for each other. But things just haven't been working out between us for a long time. It might take time to get a divorce, and I'm always gonna have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter's father."

To that end, Cardi and Offset have continued to co-parent Kulture, and now just two months after sharing that video, there are already rumors of a reported reconciliation between Mom and Dad.

Is it because the woman known for making "Money" moves isn't exactly fired up to start dating other people?

"I have a kid, and I’m also famous," she told Harper's Bazaar. "So I can’t just sleep with anybody. People talk. You know, if I date somebody in the industry, that’s another person in the industry. If I date somebody who is not in the industry, he might not understand my lifestyle."

Makes sense, you know? Although that certainly hasn't stopped all the dudes from trying to slide into her DMs. Cardi admitted that she’s been getting lots of messages from guys, but she just ignores them.

"It’s like, 'Bro, why would you want to holler at me right away?" she explained. "If you think Imma automatically hop onto you after a marriage, that just means you think I’m a sleaze. And I’m not. I have a kid — I have to show an example... Just because I’m out there and very sexual doesn’t mean that I have to be whorish. I like to have sex. That doesn’t mean I have to have it with everybody."

But don't go thinking Cardi has a problem with anyone who enjoys sleeping with multiple partners. "Not that I judge women who want to have sex with the world,” she made sure to add.

I will forever stan Cardi B. This woman is just so damn dope, you guys! She's the perfect example of what happens when talent manifests itself in a woman who's not afraid to be her authentic self, and we must protect her at all costs.

Keep doin' you, girl!