Okay, Cardi, I see you rocking a new look for your performance! ICYMI, our girl already slayed the pre-show red carpet in vintage couture Thierry Mugler but Cardi B's 2019 Grammys performance outfit is totally different, and TBH, equally fire. She stays slaying, and she's not sorry about it! And while I honestly love pretty much all of Cardi's over-the-top concert and performance looks, I have to say this one really stands out. Maybe its the purple and black studded body suit, or perhaps it was, ya know... those ginormous peacock feathers that she revealed at the end of her performance, but for whatever reason, I'm utterly obsessed.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

When it came time for her performance of Money at the 2019 Grammy Awards, I pretty much knew she wouldn't be wearing her red carpet look, because, after all, she did warn us that she loves to flex. Cardi loves to have a moment, and she wouldn't be caught dead in the same look twice! I love her and her extra personality, not to mention her extra AF performance attire. She hit the stage in a bedazzled black and purple cheetah print body suit that was, of course, almost completely see-through.

My reaction when Cardi stepped out in this look:

This outfit is a far cry from her performance look last year, if you recall. When she and Bruno Mars performed "Finesse" at the 2019 Grammys, she donned a color-blocked bralette, shorts, and floor-length coat by Moschino, with some major gold chains around her neck.

And a denim bucket hat, obvi:

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

I really loved this look — especially the comfort aspect of the Doc Marten combat boots and the cozy, thick white socks — but this year's attire just confirms that Cardi is stepping up her game in 2019, and I couldn't be more excited about it.

But Cardi's true colors show through when she can rock bold, bright performance costumes, like this green and blue look from the 2019 AVN Awards:

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Like I said, she's really here to serve in 2019! And this Grammys look was the perfect way to kick off the year. I'm definitely looking forward to seeing what Cardi will wear next, and based off the success of these past two Grammy Awards performances, I feel pretty good about our chances of seeing a third consecutive performance in 2020. The people want more Cardi!