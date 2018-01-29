Cardi B & Bruno Mars' Grammy Performance Was Epic & We Are Not Worthy

The Grammy Awards are here and brought us the collaboration we truly will never have enough of — Cardi B and Bruno Mars. The two put on an unbelievable performance that legit had me (and probably everyone else) dancing in my living room. After the two came out with the '90s inspired "Finesse" music video, we could all agree that we wanted more. The two definitely delivered. Cardi B and Bruno Mars' Grammy performance was spectacular, and the two need to come out with an entire album ASAP.

On the red carpet before the show, James Corden gave fans a sneak peek by describing their performance as, "everything you want it to be." This turned out to be extremely accurate. This song is such a good time. Even Bruno Mars and Cardi B look like they're having a blast while performing it.

Katie Holmes took the stage to introduce the duo, and the song kicked off with a lot of energy. If you're wondering why Katie Holmes was at the Grammys... I can't quite answer that one.

Cardi B rocked shorts and a crop top that fit the '90s primary color motif. She paired it with a matching floor-length jacket and backwards hat. She was right when she sang, "We've got it goin' on, got it goin' on." Bruno Mars wore sweats and danced his heart out. The two of them are absolutely sensational.

The entire performance matched the nostalgic feel of the original music video.

Bruno Mars on YouTube

The '90s vibe of their performance had fans feeling nostalgic, and we were all here for it.

It's amazing the two even had time to put on such a spectacular performance since they were both being recognized as well. Bruno Mars was nominated in six categories, and Cardi B made her Grammy debut with two nominations. She appeared on The Tonight Show at the end of December to talk about her recent engagement to Offset from Migos, life, and her Grammy nominations. The rapper said,

I already feel like a winner. I never thought me ... I already won. What’s good?

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on YouTube

I freaking love Cardi B and am thrilled she's getting the recognition she deserves. Even Lorde, whose newest project Melodrama is up for album of the year, agrees. During her exclusive interview with Billboard, the singer raved about Cardi B and said,

Cardi B should have gotten a nomination in one of those big categories. She kind of defined 2017.

Obviously, Cardi B is just getting started. The Grammys were extremely competitive this year, with a lot of heavy hitters nominated. The biggest categories of the night are below.

Record Of The Year

“Redbone” — Childish Gambino

“Despacito” — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

“The Story Of O.J.” — Jay-Z

“HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar

“24K Magic” — Bruno Mars

Album Of The Year

"Awaken, My Love!" — Childish Gambino

4:44 — Jay-Z

DAMN. — Kendrick Lamar

Melodrama — Lorde

24K Magic — Bruno Mars

Song Of The Year

“Despacito” — Ramón Ayala, Justin Bieber, Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, Erika Ender, Luis Fonsi & Marty James Garton, songwriters (Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber)

“4:44” — Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Jay-Z)

“Issues” — Benny Blanco, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen, Julia Michaels & Justin Drew Tranter, songwriters (Julia Michaels)

“1-800-273-8255” — Alessia Caracciolo, Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, Arjun Ivatury & Khalid Robinson, songwriters (Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid)

“That’s What I Like” — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars)

Best New Artist

Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Love So Soft” — Kelly Clarkson

“Praying” — Kesha

“Million Reasons” — Lady Gaga

“What About Us” — P!nk

“Shape Of You” — Ed Sheeran

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Something Just Like This” — The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

“Despacito” — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

“Thunder” — Imagine Dragons

“Feel It Still” — Portugal. The Man

“Stay” — Zedd & Alessia Cara

Best Pop Vocal Album

Kaleidoscope EP — Coldplay

Lust For Life — Lana Del Rey

Evolve — Imagine Dragons

Rainbow — Kesha

Joanne — Lady Gaga

Divide — Ed Sheeran

Best R&B Performance

“Get You” — Daniel Caesar Featuring Kali Uchis

“Distraction” — Kehlani

“High” — Ledisi

“That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars

“The Weekend” — SZA

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Laugh And Move On” — The Baylor Project

“Redbone” — Childish Gambino

“What I’m Feelin'” — Anthony Hamilton Featuring The Hamiltones|

“All The Way” — Ledisi

“Still” — Mali Music

Best R&B Song

“First Began” — PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)

“Location” — Alfredo Gonzalez, Olatunji Ige, Samuel David Jiminez, Christopher McClenney, Khalid Robinson & Joshua Scruggs, songwriters (Khalid)

“Redbone” — Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)

“Supermodel” — Tyran Donaldson, Terrence Henderson, Greg Landfair Jr., Solana Rowe & Pharrell Williams, songwriters (SZA)

“That’s What I Like” — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars)

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Free 6LACK — 6LACK

“Awaken, My Love!” — Childish Gambino

American Teen — Khalid

Ctrl — SZA

Starboy — The Weeknd

Best R&B Album

Freudian — Daniel Caesar

Let Love Rule — Ledisi

24K Magic — Bruno Mars

Gumbo — PJ Morton

Feel The Real –Musiq Soulchild

Best Rap Performance

“Bounce Back” — Big Sean

“Bodak Yellow” — Cardi B

“4:44” — Jay-Z

“HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar

“Bad And Boujee” — Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert

Best Rap/Sung Performance

“PRBLMS” — 6LACK

“Crew” — Goldlink Featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy

“Family Feud” — Jay-Z Featuring Beyoncé

“LOYALTY.” — Kendrick Lamar Featuring Rihanna

“Love Galore” — SZA Featuring Travis Scott

Best Rap Song

“Bodak Yellow” — Dieuson Octave, Klenord Raphael, Shaftizm, Jordan Thorpe, Washpoppin & J White, songwriters (Cardi B)

“Chase Me” — Judah Bauer, Brian Burton, Hector Delgado, Jaime Meline, Antwan Patton, Michael Render, Russell Simins & Jon Spencer,songwriters (Danger Mouse Featuring Run The Jewels & Big Boi)

“HUMBLE.” — Duckworth, Asheton Hogan & M. Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)“Sassy” — Gabouer & M. Evans, songwriters (Rapsody)

“The Story Of O.J.” — Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Jay-Z)

Best Rap Album

4:44 — Jay-Z

DAMN. — Kendrick Lamar

Culture — Migos

Laila’s Wisdom — Rapsody

Flower Boy — Tyler, The Creator

Best Country Solo Performance

“Body Like A Back Road” — Sam Hunt

“Losing You" — Alison Krauss

“Tin Man” — Miranda Lambert

“I Could Use A Love Song” — Maren Morris

“Either Way” — Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“It Ain’t My Fault” — Brothers Osborne

“My Old Man” — Zac Brown Band

“You Look Good” — Lady Antebellum

“Better Man” — Little Big Town

“Drinkin’ Problem” — Midland

Best Country Song

“Better Man” — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Little Big Town)

“Body Like A Back Road” — Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Sam Hunt)

“Broken Halos” — Mike Henderson & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)

“Drinkin’ Problem” — Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne & Mark Wystrach, songwriters (Midland)

“Tin Man” — Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert & Jon Randall, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

Best Country Album

Cosmic Hallelujah — Kenny Chesney

Heart Break — Lady Antebellum

The Breaker — Little Big Town

Life Changes — Thomas Rhett

From A Room: Volume 1 — Chris Stapleton

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.