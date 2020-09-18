Just five days before what would have been their three-year wedding anniversary, Cardi B reportedly filed for divorce from Offset, and while I didn't see this rumored breakup coming, I probably should have. (Elite Daily previously reached out to reps for both Cardi and Offset about the reported divorce filing but didn't hear back.) Infidelity rumors have plagued the rappers' relationship since they got together, and — according to the stars — Cardi and Offset's relationship may have been doomed from the start. Astrological compatibility isn't everything, but there's no denying Cardi B and Offset's zodiac signs pose a major problem.

Cardi was born on Oct. 11, which makes her an idealistic, indecisive Libra. Offset's birthday falls on Dec. 14, making him a free-spirited Sagittarius. While Libras are peacemakers and people-pleasers determined to find the "fair" solution to everything, Sags are far more likely to do what they want, when they want, without worrying about the consequences. Both signs are optimists and dreamers who have fire sexual chemistry together, but trust if often a challenge for these two. Whether they have unrealistic faith in each other or mistrust everything the other person say and does, trust (or a lack thereof) tends to be the downfall in Libra-Sag relationships.

Things Libras love: shopping, socializing, and overthinking everything. Those born under this sign can't help but overanalyze every single interaction they have, and as a result, they often second-guess themselves, which leads to indecision and too much compromise. Cardi may seem 100% self-assured, but she's admitted to feeling uncertainty in her relationship with Offset. "Every single day there's rumors about me and my dude," she told W in October 2018. "And it almost drives me crazy, because I start to believe them. I don't have no proof. I don't have receipts. But I just got to know my man."

Kind-hearted Libras want to believe the best in people, and when someone causes them to question their trust, self-doubt creeps in. Even before marrying Offset, Cardi felt torn between wanting to trust her partner and listening to the counsel of others. As she told GQ in April 2018, "People used to put things in my head: 'He gonna leave you. He be f*cking with mad b*tches.' ... We never really trusted each other because I always feel like he could get any girl he wants — what makes me think he's gonna want me?" Libras like to weigh all options and opinions, and sometimes, they forget to form their own opinion in the process.

Libras and Sags are both guilty of being a bit unreliable and self-absorbed, but for Libras, it's because they're always caught in a cycle of doubt. For Sagittarians, it's because they like to do their own thing without anyone holding them back. Sags rarely feel doubt in themselves or in their relationships, and that def seems true of Offset. "I'd jump out the window trying to get her back, with a parachute on my back," he told Billboard in February 2019, referring to his very public attempts to win Cardi back after their brief December 2018 breakup. "You gotta fight for what you believe in and what you love." If that isn't a classic Sag move, then I don't know what is.

Sags believe in grand gestures and living their truth, whereas Libras are more likely to turn a blind eye to the truth in order to preserve their idealized beliefs. And while it's unclear what pushed Cardi to file for divorce (or if she even did), I can't help but suspect her astrological incompatibility with Offset had something to do with it.