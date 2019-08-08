Thinking about cutting your hair? For once, I'm fairly content with my own hairstyle, but for a while now, my sister has been asking me a question I haven't quite known how to answer: "Can I get bangs with thin hair?" As a thick-haired girl, even my best beauty expertise didn't prepare me to give her a truly honest answer, so to ease her mind (And the minds of all fine-haired girls with the same concern!), I turned to one of my favorite hairstylists for tips on mastering bangs with thin hair. From how to nail the cut itself to how to style bangs at home, there are definitely a few key things to keep in mind when dealing with thin strands so your bangs can look as bomb as possible. Read on for one expert's top tips.

According to Amy Clark, Top Stylist at Rob Peetoom Williamsburg in New York, it's not unusual to feel a little anxious about a major hair change like getting bangs, especially if you're worried your hair type will affect the look. "I always say hair is the one thing you have to wear every day, so you want to make sure that it’s looking its best at all times," Clark says, and I couldn't agree more. "Bangs are a great way to make a big change without cutting off all your luscious locks," she says.

"Bangs can really be a game changer," says Clark, "but do not take this task into your own hands!"

The above goes for any and all hair types, to be clear, but especially gals with fine hair, as cutting too little (Or too much!) hair will drastically affect your final results. "I suggest asking your stylist for some advice before taking the leap," advises Clark. "Bring in a few Pinterest photos of bangs you like and your stylist can help you decide what bangs are the most flattering for your face shape and hair texture, and also consider any cowlicks," she suggests.

Clark also shared how she'd approach cutting bangs if a client with fine hair sat down in her salon chair:

"When cutting bangs in fine, thin hair, I suggest avoiding heavy or blunt bangs, as this can cause hair to look too sparse on the sides,”says Clark. If you had your fingers crossed for a thick, Zooey Deschanel-esque bang, live your dreams, but Clark advises considering a slightly more feathery fringe. “The lighter and more feathered, the better,” insists Clark. “I always start with a small section, making sure you don't lose too much hair from the sides. Giving it a nice soft edge can give some softness to fine straight hair, with adding a little extra volume,” she says.

Once you've go your perfect bangs, it's all about maintaining the style at home, and working with your thin hair texture, not against it:

"With fine hair, you will need a little more time to style, because bangs typically have to be restyled every day," notes Clark. Don't think you have to wash your whole head every single day, though! Wetting just your bangs and giving them a fresh blow dry will do the trick. "I suggest using a blow dryer and a round brush after you wet or wash to give some volume so they wont be stuck to your forehead," instructs Clark.

The Olivia Garden Heat Pro Brush ($25, store.oliviagarden.com) comes in five sizes, and it's a great option for blow-drying bangs:

"If you’re short on time, use a dry shampoo to freshen and absorb any unwanted oil," says Clark. My current fave is the Batiste Hydrating Dry Shampoo ($10, target.com):

"I also love using a texture spay to give a little grit, making your hair feel a bit thicker," says Clark. "This Is A Dry Texture Spray ($34, us.davines.com) by Davines is amazing and smells heavenly":

So, what have we learned here? Firstly, that anyone can get bangs, and secondly, that everyone should go to a professional and avoid the potential disaster of an at-home haircut. Thirdly, that the chop itself and the daily styling both need to be tailored to a thin or fine hair texture, and that if you go about it the right way, your strands can and will look incredible. Now, go book your haircut!