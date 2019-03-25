Keeping longstanding wedding traditions isn't for everyone. If you have no plans to change your last name or intend to wear blue on your wedding day, know this: Your wedding is yours, and you get to tie the knot in whatever way feels right for you. Whether you never intended to have a bachelorette party in the first place or if your night was changed by factors outside of your control, there is no shortage of brides-to-be that opt out of a bachelorette party entirely. If you're wondering, "Can I cancel my bachelorette party?" You're not alone.

From dancing around with pink sashes and hats, to eating graphically-shaped candies in the clurb and doing D.I.Y. facials with your friends, there are millions of ways to celebrate (or *not* celebrate) your bachelorette. Regardless, if you grew up fantasizing about your perfect wedding or if you never really planned on getting married and were totally surprised to get accept the ring, the days leading up to your wedding are totally in your control. (Or, for some bridal parties, in the control of your Airbnb host.)

Whatever the reason, what these seven women have to say about canceling your bachelorette parties is totally #relatable AF.

1. Family Matters Giphy "My grandmother passed away right before my wedding. We were incredibly close and seeing her get really sick during my wedding planning really changed the tone of the whole wedding. I decided I didn't want a traditional bachelorette because I wanted to spend all my time and energy with my grandmother. We wanted to celebrate our love and family without a a crazy party. My husband and I even did a little ceremony in her hospital room with her before she passed." — Monica, 27*

2. The More The Merrier Giphy "I felt some discomfort about putting a cap on how many people I could invite. I have a lot of important friends in my life and it wouldn’t have felt right to exclude anyone, so I decided to scrap the whole thing." — Beth, 26

3. Political Party After a fairytale like engagement, there's nothing better than some civic engagement. According to this Twitter user, having your #bridesquad skip the bachelorette to march for the rights of women and queer people was #weddinggoals.

4. Not Chill, Airbnb For this Twitter user, canceling the party was a result of some shade from Airbnb. All I can say is , I hope you can find an even better location at a better price next to cuter bars. I said it. Maybe make everyone go camping? You don't need a reservation and you'll see who will rough it out for you! Could be spicy.

5. Too Much Attention Giphy “I decided I didn't wanna be the center of attention that way, and it would be uncomfortable for me and my partner. It was hard to tell my friend who planned it, but in the end I’m glad I made that decision." — Suze, 25

6. Doctor's Orders When I was eight, my brother got appendicitis on Halloween and couldn't go trick-or-treating so I carried two bags to get candy for him and literally got extra candy for the aww factor. Maybe this Twitter user can bring the party to her sister.