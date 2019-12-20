Get ready to try your luck before the end of the holiday season, because you just might win big. Burger King's instant win Winter Whopperland grand prize is a whole lot of cash money, and you'll have a chance to win a ton of other fun prizes as well. Playing the game is super easy, so find out how to put your name in the running for the $35,000 grand prize .

The contest began in early December, but you still have a chance to win every day until Dec. 31. By entering, you'll have a one-in-three chance to win one of over 50,000 non-food instant win prizes and there are over 41 million total Instant Win prizes, including food items.

To play, you'll need to purchase a small, medium, or large drink or any size order of fries. You'll receive a peel-off sticker on your item, which you can take off to reveal a code for either an Instant Win food prize or a Game Play Piece. Then, you'll need to enter the code in the Burger King app or at BK.com by clicking "LET'S PLAY." From there, you'll follow the prompts to enter your name and email (if it's your first time playing) and then enter the code into the dashboard.

To be up for the grand prize of $35,000, you need to win a prize from the Instant Win Game, but this excludes food prizes. If you are eligible, you will automatically receive an entry. The grand prize winner will be announced on or around Jan. 6, 2020, and they will receive an email or phone call within three business days letting them know they've been selected. To claim the prize, the winner must fill out some email forms and return those properly within 10 days.

Courtesy of Burger King

Only one person can win the grand prize, but there are so many other prizes up for grabs with better odds. Food prizes include free Whoppers for a year, free Medium Size Coffees, Crispy Chicken Sandwiches, and more. Non-food Instant Win Prizes include: a free trip to Costa Rica, a 2020 Jeep Renegade, a four-night stay at a Beaches Resort, free Redbox rentals for an entire year, $200 Uber Eats Gift Cards, BK merch, and other cash prizes.

If you want to play, but would rather not make a purchase, you can go to the game website before Dec. 31, enter your information, and receive two codes via email. To see if you've won, enter the codes in the app or BK's website, just as you would with a code from a purchase. Just make sure you enter to win the $35,000 grand prize before Dec. 31.