To dive into the spirit of holiday gifting, Burger King is giving away so many prizes with its new seasonal game. From a free TV to a $35,000 grand prize, there are so many goodies you could win. Here's how to play Burger King's Winter Whopperland game for a chance to win big this holiday season.

Burger King's Winter Whopperland allows customers to win instantly every day through Dec. 31, and the odds of winning one of over 50,000 non-food instant win prizes are one in three. Some lucky winners will receive prizes such as a free trip to Costa Rica, a 2020 Jeep Renegade, a four-night stay at a Beaches Resort, 50-inch TVs from Roku TV, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare PS4 Pro Bundles, and free Redbox rentals for an entire year. BK is also running a sweepstakes with a grand prize of $35,000.

So, how do you get in on all of the action? Just buy a small, medium, or large drink or an order of fries. Included on the food item will be a peel-off sticker. When taken off, you'll find a code, which will tell you if you won a food prize or gameplay code. Enter your code on the Burger King app by clicking "LET'S PLAY," follow the prompts the first time to confirm your name and email, and the input your code in the dashboard. You can also enter the code at BK.com by clicking "LET'S PLAY" as well.

If you get an Instant Win Food prize or Instant Win Game prize, of which there are over 41 million — including free menu items like fries and shakes and free trips and TVs — your code will be redeemed automatically and added to your BK account, where you can redeem through the app or online dashboard at a BK location within 24 hours. Game Play pieces can be redeemed via your dashboard within the Winter Wonderland Promotion. If you win a prize from the Instant Win Game (which does not include food prizes), you'll automatically be entered for the $35,000 grand prize, and you'll get a winning message, an email about the Instant Win prize, and if you need to redeem a physical prize, you'll need to complete a prize redemption form.

Courtesy of Burger King

If you want to enter for a specific grand prize, you can track the daily grand prizes on Burger King's website. Just by entering your gameplay code, you'll receive an entry into the $35,000 sweepstakes. The winner will be selected after the end of the promotion and be selected on Jan 6. The winner will receive a notification via email or phone within three business days of the selection.

There are also over 1 million promotional offers — like Shutterfly book coupons and Uber Eats codes — which will be distributed randomly during the game.

To enter, you must be 18 years or older. You can also enter without making a purchase at this game website through Dec. 31. Just register your personal information and you'll receive two codes via email and instructions on entering them into the website or app.