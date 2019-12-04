With Christmas just a few weeks away, Burger King is getting into the holiday spirit by giving away over $100 million in prizes. Unlike many giveaways, customers have a one-in-three chance of getting goodies like free food, a trip to Costa Rica, a 50-inch TV, and a year's supply of Whoppers with Burger King's Winter Whopperland instant win game. Here's how to cast your name in the running, because the odds are in your favor.

From Dec. 4 through Dec. 31, BK customers can lean into the gift-getting spirit of the season by taking advantage of over 50,000 prizes they can instantly win every day. In addition to BK food specials like free Whoppers for a year, merch from the fast food chain, and various cash prizes, Burger King will be making it feel like Christmas came early with the chance to win a free trip to Costa Rica, a 2020 Jeep Renegade, or a four-night stay at Beaches Resort. Other instant win grand prizes include 50-inch TVs from Roku TV, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare PS4 Pro Bundles, and a year's worth of free Redbox rentals.

Besides these instant wins, customers can also enter for a chance to win the sweepstakes prize of $35,000. Entering for the cash prize will end on Dec. 31, so the winner can start 2020 on a lucky foot.

While there's a pretty low chance of winning things in most sweepstakes, Burger King says there's a one-in-three chance of customers getting one of their prizes. That means the odds are actually pretty good to walk away with something, and you'll definitely want to enter when you learn how easy it is to play the instant win game.

Courtesy of Burger King

To get in on all the gift-getting, you'll need to make a purchase of a small, medium, or large drink and/or fries. Then, just peel off the sticker that's on the packaging. Judging by the code, you'll learn if you've got a food prize or a game play code to try your luck at an instant win grand prize.

Depending on what you get, you'll then want to head to the Burger King app or BK.com, where you'll enter the code and see if you're a lucky recipient of a food prize or instant win grand prize. The instant win grand prizes will get changed up every day, so I'd keep an eye on Burger King's website to plan accordingly. Every game play code you receive and redeem will also automatically enter you in the running for the $35,000 sweepstakes.

And if you don't have a BK in your immediate area but you want a chance at the cash, head to https://bkwinterwhopperland.azurewebsites.net/amoe anytime before Dec. 31 and register your information to get in the running without making a purchase. You'll then get two codes sent to your email address along with directions on how to enter via the Burger King app or the website.

Again, customers only have until New Year's Eve to get in on this sweet giveaway, so I'd plan your next BK run ASAP and see if you'll be starting 2020 on a lucky note.