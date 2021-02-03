You can cheers to your love of beer this Valentine's Day with a heart-shaped box filled with your Valentine's fave brews. Featuring a poem and slots to hold 12 cans of beer, Bud Light's heart-shaped Valentine's Day box is the perfect option for people who like to sip on hoppy goodness instead of munching on sweets (or getting a dozen roses that die in a few days). Whether you're treating yourself or someone else, the themed box makes for a unique way to sip through Sunday, Feb. 14.

The Bud Light heart-shaped Valentine's Day box is available on the Anheuser-Busch website's gift shop page for $30 as of Wednesday, Feb. 3. Returning for 2021, the red Bud Light box doesn't come with beer inside, but instead has 12 slots fitted for cans of beer, which means you can fill it with whatever sips you'd like — and yes, hard seltzers are a totally acceptable option. To make it ~romantic~, the box also features a poem that reads, "Roses are red, Bud Light is blue. Come have a beer with me. Or maybe two," across the top and the side. Although it doesn't come with cans of beer, you still need to be at least 21 years old to order the heart-shaped beer box.

If you want to grab one, you'll need to act fast, because the limited-time offering is only available through Wednesday, Feb. 10. To get it in time for Valentine's Day with standard ground shipping, you'll need to order it by Sunday, Feb. 7. Standard shipping will run you $8 to $8.50 on orders less than $65. You can also choose expedited shipping if you want to get it faster.

Again, you'll need to purchase beer separately to fill it up for your Valentine (or yourself), and you can typically grab a 12-pack of Bud Light for less than $12. Although the price will vary by location, Target is selling a 12-pack for $10.99 and Walmart lists it for $10.98. So, if you add up the box, shipping, and beer, the boozy gift will cost around $50. Of course, the type of beer is up to you, so make sure you stock it with your faves.

When placing an order for the Bud Light V-Day box, remember to follow the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Dec. 31. You should try to receive your package with no-contact delivery. When you do, discard excess packaging and wash your hands. If you come in contact with a delivery person, make sure to maintain a 6-foot distance and wear a face mask.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.