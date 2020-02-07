Last-minute shoppers can find a perfect gift this Valentine's Day for the beer-lover in their life. Bud Light's heart-shaped Valentine's Day box even comes complete with a poem. That's right, while everyone else will be getting chocolates, you can surprise someone special (or yourself) with a box of beer that looks just like a classic box of chocolates.

Available on Anheuser-Busch's gift shop page, the Bud Light heart-shaped box is sold for $25. It's important to note the beer is sold separately and does not ship with the box. But, that means you can fill it with whatever your favorite beer is. Yeah, the poem might read, "Roses are red, Bud Light is blue. Come have a beer with me. Or maybe two," but since you have to fill it up yourself, the choice is up to you. Bud Heavy? Bud Light Seltzer? The sky's, er, the top of the box, is the limit.

In order to get the Bud Light heart-shaped 12-pack of beer in time for Valentine's Day, you'll need to order it by Friday, Feb. 7, with standard ground shipping. The price of shipping may vary, but ground is typically less than $10. If you want it faster, you can select expedited shipping for an extra cost. The cost of a 12-pack of Bud Light cans will vary by location. As of publication, Target has it listed at it $7.99 and Walmart is selling a 12-pack for $10.48. With the beer cans and the shipping costs, you should be around $50 for this boozy gift.

Bud Light's heart-shaped 12-pack of beer is looks like a great solution for those last-minute gifts with Valentine's Day just a week away. The heart-shaped box looks like it's housing some special chocolate creations, but upon lifting the lid, your eyes are met with 12 cans nestled snugly inside.

The boxes will only be available while supplies last, so make sure you snap one up if you want to give a gift of brews this holiday.