Celebrities around the world are sharing positive messages with their fans in order to give them hope in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. On March 23, BTS became the latest stars to address the situation with their fans. Since they haven't seen ARMY IRL in weeks, BTS shared a video message letting fans know they're always thinking about them and are anticipating the day they'll reunite with them again. BTS' video message about fighting the coronavirus is so uplifting and will make you believe everything will be OK.

RM began the clip by revealing the cadets of the Korea Armed Forces Nursing Academy nominated them to make the video. "We want to thank the nursing officers, medical staff, and everyone battling this virus to protect the safety and lives of the people," J-Hope said.

Jin then talked about how much the coronavirus pandemic has made them more appreciative toward their time with fans. "We realize more than ever how meaningful our everyday life was. Standing on stage facing empty seats, we realize how precious each moment with you was," he explained, referring to the recent changes in BTS' comeback schedule, like canceling their Seoul tour dates and performing without a live audience for several Korean music programs.

In a March 10 VLIVE, RM revealed these adjustments hit the members hard because they were looking forward to performing all their new Map of the Soul: 7 songs in front of fans for so long, but due in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus, they had to cancel the first leg of their tour in Korea (and the rest of their world tour remains up in the air).

Despite everything that has happened, BTS is remaining hopeful. "If we have the courage and will to overcome anything, I'm sure we'll succeed with the power of our connection," Jimin offered in the group's video message.

The group then reminded fans they're not alone in this situation. "As citizens of Korea and of the world, BTS will face the challenge together with all of you," Jungkook continued. "I hope soon we'll sing and be happy together with you," V added.

BTS ended their video with a cheer. "Let's go, Korea! Stay strong, Korea! Stay strong, ARMY!" they shouted.

Watch BTS' video message below.

Hopefully, BTS and ARMY will reunite soon, but until then, fans have the group's MOTS: 7 album to enjoy at home.

