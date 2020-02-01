On Saturday, Feb. 1, Big Hit Entertainment shared a photo of its artists to celebrate 15 years of business. The record label represents some of the biggest names in K-pop, so what better present could the company give to its fans than a dreamy anniversary pic? BTS, TXT, and Lee Hyun's family photo for Big Hit's 15th anniversary is totally epic and all the fans are here for it.

The South Korean music label formed in 2005 and represents K-pop giants BTS, as well as TXT and Lee Hyun, so saying the company achieved success is an understatement. With just 15 years in the music business as a label, I'd say that Big Hit has created a lot for that amount of time. Sharing photos of its artists to celebrate, the posts from Big Hit Entertainment's social media accounts are a must-see, but the best photo of the batch is the family photo.

BTS have taken spots in the Billboard 200 since 2018's Love Yourself: Tear and have been credited with increasing the popularity of K-pop on an international scale, not to mention they've got a literal "ARMY" of followers. TXT debuted with their first EP back in 2019 and already have two studio albums under their belt. Meanwhile, K-pop artist Lee Hyun started with groups 8Eight amd Homme as far back as 2007, before focusing on solo music. With all of this talent packed together in one photo, most K-pop lovers won't be able to contain themselves when they see it.

The family photo above is the only one posted to Big Hit's Twitter account, but if you check the label's official Facebook page, there are a ton of pics you'll want to see, too.

And while the white background in the first family pic looks ah-mazing, my fave might just be this very pastel shot of the artists:

After a brief hiatus at the end of 2019, BTS began their comeback performances with a collaborative staging on Sunday, Jan. 26 for a remix of Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" at the Grammys, before the boys took the stage on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Friday, Jan. 28, where they performed their single, "Black Swan" for the first time.

BTS' "Black Swan" performance involved some amazing production and staging. ARMYs were beyond thrilled, and if you haven't seen it yet, you should take a few minutes to watch the full video.

Released on Jan. 17 ahead of their upcoming album, Map of the Soul: 7, "Black Swan" is not the lead single, but it still gives us an idea of what to expect from the new record. The official lead single drops on the same day as the album, on Friday, Feb. 21. Until then, fans will have to celebrate the comeback performance, the incredible Big Hit family photo, and wait for their latest album to drop.