The annual Grammys ceremony never fails to give fans a night of memorable performances, but this year's was by far the bes, IMHOt. Lil Nas X and BTS' "Old Town Road" Grammys performance was definitely a highlight of the night because it marked the debut performance of "Seoul Town Road." Lil Nas X and BTS' RM originally released the track in July 2019, so fans were ecstatic to finally hear the song performed live for the first time.

On Jan. 23, the Recording Academy announced Lil Nas would be joined by all his "Old Town Road" collaborators, including Billy Ray Cyrus, Diplo, Mason Ramsey, and BTS for one huge "Old Town Road" all-stars performance. All these artists helped Lil Nas X break the record for the longest-running No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100. The song maintained the top spot for 19 weeks before Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy" dethroned it in August 2019.

Lil Nas X and RM's "Seoul Town Road" was one of the most-talked about remixes, and fans were eager to see how the "Panini" singer would involve the rest of BTS in his Grammys performance.

On Sunday, Jan. 26, fans finally got their answer, as they witnessed Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, Diplo, Mason Ramsey, and BTS all together sharing the same stage.

The performance began with Lil Nas X performing the song solo, before the stage revolved around and revealed BTS singing "Seoul Town Road." Lil Nas X joined them, and then the stage moved again, revealing Diplo and Mason Ramsey.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

One by one, all the "Old Town Road" collaborators appeared, singing their individual verses. At the end, they all came together for one huge "Old Town Road" collab and it was nothing short of epic.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

BTS' part may have been small, but it was everything to ARMYs, especially because it marked the group's debut Grammys performance.

Last year, the guys attended the Grammy as presenters, so their performance this year was a huge next step for them.

With BTS' amazing stage presence, choreography, and vocals, there's no doubt BTS will find themselves at the Grammys again soon, whether that be as performers, nominees, or both.