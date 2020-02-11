Ahead of the release of Map of the Soul: 7, due out Feb. 21, BTS released their third set of concept photos to tease fans about their album's overall vibe and sound. On Feb. 9 and Feb. 10, the group shared concept photos of themselves as white and black swans, and, now, their third set of photos has them taking inspiration from the Kingsman film franchise. BTS' Kingsman-inspired concept photos are all ARMYs are talking about right now.

On Feb. 11, Big Hit Entertainment shared the third set of concept photos, showing RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook wearing dapper suits and ties while seated together at a table adorned with fruit. Their group photo is reminiscent of the "The Last Supper" painting by Leonardo da Vinci. It's one of the most recognizable paintings ever, so the resemblance with BTS' concept photos is obvious.

On top of that, BTS also seems to be playing with the "Dionysus" concept. Dionysus is a figure from Greek mythology associated with wine, fertility, and grapes, and BTS used the figure as inspiration for their Map of the Soul: Persona song of the same name. In the song, BTS sings about drinking and living it up like Dionysus, so fans linked this to the members holding wine glasses in the photos.

Finally, BTS might also be referencing the Kingsman movies with their outfit choices, since the characters wear similar-looking suits and ties.

See BTS' concept photos below.

It's definitely not a stretch to think BTS took inspiration from Kingsman, because they previously referenced the film franchise in their music videos and live performances. For example, BTS December 2019 KBS Gayo Daechukje performance was set in a Kingsman-esque bar and J-Hope's "Ego" comeback trailer had a sneaky reference to the franchise as well.

KBS World TV on YouTube

BTS' third set of concept photos is making ARMYs feel some type of way. Check out their reactions below.

As expected, the BTS ARMY is already busy creating theories from the photos. BTS still has one set of concept photos left to drop, but it's anyone's guess as to what they could possibly depict.