Man, what did we do to deserve this amount of content from Jungkook? The BTS member usually isn't one to post back-to-back selfies in the span of two days, but guys, he actually did it. Within less than 24 hours, Jungkook posted not one, not two, but three selfies on Twitter, and as you can imagine, the BTS ARMY is in shambles over these pictures, especially the latest one, which shows Jungkook at the gym. Oh my gosh, is this guy trying to make us swoon over him? Because it's definitely working. BTS' Jungkook's gym selfie shows off his long hair and his new tattoo! That's right. Jungkook's showing off a whole new look, and you just have to see it to believe it.

As you may know already, BTS is gearing up to perform their first Love Yourself: Speak Yourself concert in nearly three months in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Oct. 11. The last time the guys performed a Love Yourself: Speak Yourself concert was on July 14 in Japan, so this concert is kind of a big deal, as it marks the return of BTS after a brief hiatus from performing. Besides hearing BTS perform all their usual songs again, the BTS ARMY has been looking forward to seeing BTS' new looks after all this time, especially Jungkook's, because his hair has gotten so long since BTS' last concert.

Just a day before BTS' show in Saudi Arabia, Jungkook posted a selfie on Twitter and the BTS ARMY couldn't deal with how freaking gorgeous he looks.

Take a look at the photo below:

Um, excuse me, Jungkook, but who allowed you to do this? There are just too many good things about this selfie. First, it's an after-gym selfie because according to a fan translation by @BTS_Trans, Jungkook captioned his post, "After finishing my workout."

OK, Jungkook, go off! Second, the BTS ARMY has been gushing over Jungkook's long hair, which they assume is tied up in the photo. One fan on Twitter wrote, "HE WAS AT THE GYM PLS JEON JUNGKOOK ACTUALLY TIES HIS HAIR UP WHEN WORKING OUT IDK WHAT TO DO W THIS INFORMATION."

Same. I have no words because the thought of Jungkook tying up his hair while working out is too much for me.

Another part of this selfie that fans haven't stopped talking about is Jungkook's ARMY-inspired tattoo. Fans first spotted Jungkook's new ink when BTS were at Incheon International Airport in Korea on Sept. 16. When Jungkook was at the airport, for a brief second, he moved his hand toward his face to fix his hair, and fans caught a glimpse of what appeared to be a tattoo.

Newsen on YouTube

Ever since that day on Sept. 16, fans have been wondering whether the ink is just a temporary tattoo or a real tattoo. Jungkook still hasn't revealed whether it's real or not, but for now, the BTS ARMY is enjoying every minute of its existence, just in case it one day washes away!

I can't wait to see Jungkook's long hair and tattoo in action at BTS' concert in Saudi Arabia on Oct. 11!