At the 2019 Melon Music Awards, fans got a special surprise from BTS. While ARMYs are always lucky to catch live performances from RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, the MMAs were incredibly special for two reasons. First, BTS' Jungkook debuted red highlights during the MMAs. And second, they performed "Boy In Luv" live while Jungkook sported the highlights, which was the absolute best nod to his red hair days in 2014, when "Boy In Luv" was first released.

ARMYs are losing it over the photos of Jungkook's red highlights, and it's obvious why. The 2019 MMAs were held on Nov. 30 at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, Korea. at 7 p.m. KST. The streaming equivalent for the United States was at 5 a.m. ET, so you would've had to get up early to catch the show.

The performances from BTS included the live "Boy In Luv" performance, along with the spectacular red highlights on Jungkook, but the group also performed "Save Me." During his solo portion of "Save Me," Jungkook danced on water. TBH, if you aren't sure about which part of BTS' MMA performance to lose it over first, don't worry, because other ARMYs are feeling the same.

Channel Korea pointed out that it's been very rare for Jungkook to dye his hair brighter colors when compared to the rest of the BTS members, so when Jungkook first dyed his hair red to promote Skool Luv Affair, back in 2014, it was kind of a big deal. If you've been missing the look and you're dying to get nostalgic over Jungkook's hair, get ready because the tweets about Jungkook's red highlights are everywhere.

BTS performing "Boy In Luv" at the MMAs was the absolute perfect way for Jungkook to debut his red highlights as tribute to the 2014 era:

Perhaps the best view of those gorgeous red tones, though, can be spotted in his solo dance during the group's live performance of "Save Me":

Back during BTS' 2018 performance at the MMAs, the group performed a set list of 20 minutes, and while fans were thrilled, the K-pop band took it to another level for 2019. Along with "Boy In Luv" and "Save Me," the band also performed "Dionysus" and "Fake Love." The dancing and song performances are enough to keep fans talking about it for days, but it seems like the star of the show was clearly Jungkook's red highlights.