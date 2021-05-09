BTS' "Butter" is almost here. The beloved group's next era is coming very soon, and promo for their highly anticipated second English-language single is in full swing. Look no further than BTS' group teaser photo for "Butter," which is sure to have ARMYs buzzing.

On the morning of May 9 (aka midnight on May 10 in South Korea), BTS released the very first group teaser for their upcoming song, which is set to debut on May 21 alongside a brand-new music video. The pic shows the band posed against a wall in dapper suits, while the song title appears below them in a font that strongly resembles classic butter tub logos. Is the anticipation killing you, or is it just me?!

The entertainment agency behind the group, Big Hit, began teasing their comeback era on April 26. The label shared a cryptic, hour-long video of butter melting, which fans later learned was a clue about BTS' new track. According to a press release by Big Hit, "Butter" will mark BTS' second English-language single since their massively popular song "Dynamite," which earned the group their first No. 1 Billboard hit and a 2021 Grammy nomination (making them the first Korean group to ever be recognized in a major Grammys category).

And it already sounds like "Butter" has the potential to be the song of the summer. Big Hit described the single as "a dance pop track brimming with the smooth yet charismatic charm of BTS," and predicted it will be "another summer smash hit."

On May 1, Big Hit shared a mysterious teaser poster, followed by corresponding concept videos teasing everything from a clip of Jungkook spreading butter on toast to a video of Suga taking photos with a vintage camera. Some fans have even predicted that this means the music video will follow BTS as they investigate a buttered toast crime scene.

ARMYs will have to wait a little while longer to find out exactly what "Butter" looks and sounds like, but the good news is that they probably won't have to wait long to see BTS perform the new single live. Since the song comes out just two days before the 2021 Billboard Music Awards air on Sunday, May 23, it seems likely the group will perform it for the first time at the event.

You can pre-order "Butter" through BTS' official store or pre-save the song on Spotify and Apple Music to ensure you get to experience the group's comeback as soon as possible. From the sound of it, this could be their most iconic, summery single yet!