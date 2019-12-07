As if Jungkook's debut of his red highlights at the 2019 Melon Music Awards (MMAs) was not enough for ARMYs, BTS' dance practice video for their MMAs performance has surfaced and it is incredible. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook had one of their best live performances yet at the awards ceremony and it's clear that they worked very, very hard to make sure it was perfect.

On Nov. 30, BTS was at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, Korea for the MMAs. If you missed the action, Jungkook surprised fans with red highlights and an obvious #TBT to the band's "Boy In Luv" days. Their 2019 performance included "Boy In Luv," "Dionysus," and "Fake Love," to name a few, but more incredible was the combination of excellent vocals and well-timed, expertly-choreographed dance moves. Heck, Jungkook even performed his "Save Me" solo on the water. And then, there were those galaxy vibes with "Mikrokosmos" and "Dionysus," which included RM riding out on a fake Trojan horse to go along with the Greek themes.

The entire performance was a whole other level of rehearsed artistry, which is why this dance practice video is an amazing look into what the boys had to go through to create such a stellar experience for the audience.

BANGTANTV on YouTube

In the practice video, you can catch the boys going over choreography to the intro of "Dionysus," including Jungkook's practice of the "Save Me" portion without water. Twitter is already losing it over the video, with ARMYs posting their love:

After the MMAs performance, ARMYs began speculating about the title of BTS' upcoming album. Although previous theories have been that the new album would be titled, Map of the Soul: Shadow, now fans have some other ideas. Considering the different interpretation of the shadow imagery that BTS has been dropping into their performances and VCRs, fans are now leaning toward another thought: that the new album will be Map of the Soul: Ego since the shadows could be projections of the self.

The BTS album series is inspired by Carl Jung's psychological theories and Murray Stein's book, Jung's Map of the Soul. The thoughtful artistry that the BTS members put into their album concepts, as well as the hints that they tend to drop in performances for fans, is a next-level effort that ARMYs are absolutely in love with. This extends to the talented choreography that goes along with their music and judging from their "Dionysus" dance practice video, I think all ARMYs will agree.