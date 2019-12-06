If you thought BTS and Halsey's collaboration days were over after "Boy With Luv," you thought wrong. Halsey just dropped another collab with BTS, and while it wasn't with the entire septet this time around, it was with one member: Suga. Instead of Halsey featuring on BTS' album, this time, it's the other way around. The song, titled "Suga's Interlude," is part of Halsey's upcoming third studio album, Manic, out Jan. 17, 2020. Halsey and BTS' Suga's "Suga's Interlude" lyrics are a meaningful exploration of how one can achieve everything they've ever dreamed of, and still feel like they're missing something.

Halsey announced the collaboration just days ahead of its release. On Dec. 3, she revealed her Manic tracklist, which teased a song called "Suga's interlude." After making the huge reveal, Halsey went on her Instagram Live to share a few details about her collaboration with Suga.

"[Suga] really fit the sentiment and the vibe of the album and what it’s about, so I felt like I really wanted to include him," she said.

On Dec. 4, Halsey revealed that fans wouldn't have to wait for Manic's release to hear "Suga's Interlude" because, along with the concept art for the single, she revealed it would drop on Dec. 6.

It's officially out now. In Suga's verses, he explores themes like fulfillment, self-loathing, and egotism — all themes that his fans can relate to. If you haven't heard the track yet, you can listen to it below. I'd warn you that it's super deep, but you already know that if you're a fan of Suga and Halsey.

Both Halsey and Suga nailed their verses and you can read the lyrics to "Suga's Interlude" in English below, via LyricsKPop.

Intro: Halsey

I’ve been trying all my life

To separate the time

In between the having it all

And giving it up, yeah

Verse 1: Suga

This wandering in which my head is only filled with the color blue

Self-loathing and egotism live inside my heart

The me who was filled with dreams grew up

and made all my dreams come true

But I’m living, thinking at the same time

that keeping dreams as only dreams is better

Hoping that my jump is not my fall

I believe your faith, efforts, beliefs, and greed, are not hideous

Although the dawn right before the sun rises is the darkest,

Never forget that the stars that you wish for

can only rise within the dark

Chorus: Halsey

I’ve been trying all my life

To separate the time

In between the having it all

And giving it up, yeah I wonder what’s in store

If I don’t love it anymore

Stuck between the having it all

And giving it up, yeah

Verse 2: Suga

Sometimes, [I wonder], if this is the right [path] I’m walking

If I run endlessly towards the end of the tunnel,

what will there be

It’s true, it’s honestly different from the future that I had hoped for

But it doesn’t matter, now it’s a matter of living/surviving

It doesn’t matter what happened

Yeah yeah it might be

different from the things that you expected

Your living and your loving might change

That’s true That’s true That’s true

Yeah so are you gonna move

We’re still too youthful and young to hesitate

Let’s face it (our lives)

Outro: Halsey

I’ve been trying all my life

To separate the time

In between the having it all

And giving it up, yeah I wonder what’s in store If I don’t love it anymore

Stuck between the having it all

And giving it up, yeah...