If, like me, you share a love for two ever-popular beverages — coffee and beer — why wouldn’t you want them together? That’s exactly what Molson Coors Brewing Company must have thought when they created the Blue Moon Iced Coffee Blonde beer. The combination of beer and coffee may not be a completely new idea, but its popularity is about to heat up. Blue Moon describes this brew as a “blonde-colored wheat ale with bright coffee aroma and mild malt sweetness.” I don’t know about you, but I’m more than ready to try this.

So even though White Claw summer is pretty much over and you’re probably still tweeting about the White Claw shortage, you can kick off fall by purchasing a Blue Moon Share Pack, featuring the new Blue Moon Iced Coffee Blonde that first garnered a following at the company’s Denver brewery location, according to an email from the brand. The new Share Pack includes two other hit flavors, Blue Moon Belgian White and Blue Moon Mango Wheat. But if you would rather wait until this coffee brew is available solo, the Iced Coffee Blonde 6-pack will be hitting the shelves in November, per Blue Moon.

If you’ve already experienced the magic of spiked coffee, perhaps by Pabst Blue Ribbon or the recent release of La Colombe’s Hard Cold Brew Coffee, I realize that you may not have the patience to wait until November to try what Blue Moon calls the “first nationally available blonde coffee brew.” I’ve tried a coffee stout or two in my lifetime from local breweries, but the idea of a blonde coffee brew has got me beyond excited. If you’re anything like me, this lighter version is going to be a lot easier to drink, as stouts and darker beers can sometimes feel too heavy or rich.

Courtesy of Blue Moon

No, you won't be getting a caffeine buzz from Blue Moon's Iced Coffee Blonde, as you would from a spiked coffee, since it's made with "fair trade decaf coffee beans," according to the description on the box. Instead, you'll be kicking off autumn with a relaxing, refreshing brew. Whether this will be an after-work treat or your fave weekend drink is up to you.

If you really have the patience to wait until November to try their Iced Coffee Blonde and want to get the 6-pack, you may want to kick off the fall season with another Another Blue Moon option. Blue Moon's Harvest Pumpkin Wheat is a brew designed for any pumpkin spice lover. If you have yet to try this one, you may be missing out. This particular beer is "brewed with real pumpkin and the right amount of harvest spices including cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and allspice," according to Blue Moon's official website.

I've had the pleasure of trying the Harvest Pumpkin Wheat brew from Blue Moon before and am thrilled that they have decided to bring it back to stores this year. It's refreshing, but it's got an entirely seasonal taste that is warm and inviting, kind of like the PSL of the beer world. If you're in love with all things coffee and have a passion for interesting new brews, you may want to add Blue Moon's Iced Coffee Blonde to your fall goodies list.

While it's no surprise that this brew is being released following the new popularity of spiked coffee beverages, it seems that companies are competing to appeal to millennials and their drink preferences. Perhaps due to the decline of beer and alcohol sales in recent years reported by the IWSR — a trusted source for drink market analysis and alcohol trends — companies in alcohol production and sales are looking for new ways to provide spiked beverages or new brew ideas to appeal to the changing industry. Whatever the case for this new coffee-inspired sip, I'm here for it.