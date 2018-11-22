Though I self-identify as a Tibby, watching Bridget run on the beach for soccer camp in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants is when I discovered my sexuality. From Gossip Girl to Green Lantern, Blake Lively is amazing in all her roles. (Though her as Bridget will always be my favorite.) She's funny, she's smart, and she wears amazing suits. Ever awe-inspiring, it's no wonder Blake Lively's Thanksgiving 2018 Instagram is literally all of us.

With the caption, "Thanksgiving: Expectation vs Reality...." Blake posted two pics of herself: the first in her 2018 Met Gala lewk, sitting at what looks like the feast from Pan's Labyrinth with friend and filmmaker Reed Morano, and the second sitting in the backseat of a car, jammed next to a kid's car seat, eating what looks to be a sh*t ton of Shake Shack, in the middle of the day. What can I say? Mood? Drag me? Alas, I don't need to say anything, because Blake said it all.

The actress shows her sense of humor on her Instagram pretty frequently, calling her husband, Ryan Reynolds, "2018's Sexiest Voter Alive" in their #absenteeballot selfie for the 2018 midterm elections. For all we know, Blake and Ryan are in fact spending their Turkey Day at a Renaissance-like feast with jewels scattered about, lots of cured meats and overripe fruits, and a harp player. But I like the image of them eating burgers in their blue jeans and talking about celebrities using their platform to encourage people to vote much better.

Blake keeps it real, like, really real. She literally wears amazing suits, and is a master of lovable and hysterical self deprecation. She famously keeps pretty quiet about her two daughters, James and Inez, but I'm imagining all of them in matching little suits, eating mashed potatoes and stuffing, perhaps by a waterfall or somewhere tropical and pretty.

Being able to keep it real (and really funny) on IG is truly a gift. Celebrities (and honestly most women & femmes) face daily societal pressure to always look good and be "put together." Blake showing off a laid-back day in casual clothes in a moving car with a mouthful of french fries reminds us we don't have to be perfect all the time, nor do we have to feel pressure to make our Instagrams and lives look perfect.

Holidays are stressful. You want the food to be great, the table to look like an Anthropologie catalogue, your outfit to be appropriate but still fun, and you want to get at least one usable shot for Instagram. Breaking down what's expected from women, from mothers, and from everyone on holidays and showing the reality of takeout containers crammed next to a car seat, Blake Lively's Thanksgiving insta was relatable and inspiring. So hats (and french fries) off to Blake, to her style team, her cool daughters that we don't know that much about, and to all the workin' ladies out here eating Shake Shack and kicking a*s in real life — on Thanksgiving, and every day.