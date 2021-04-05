The "WAP" challenge was the biggest dance craze of 2020. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion dropped their sexually explicit collab last August and then YouTuber Brian Esperon choreographed an equally steamy dance to go along with it, which went viral on TikTok. Everyone from Jennifer Lopez and Dua Lipa, to Jason Derulo and Addison Rae Easterling participated. Now, to celebrate 10 million TikTok followers, Rosé, aka the "golden voice" from BLACKPINK, has done it as well. BLACKPINK's Rosé's "WAP" challenge TikTok was so good, Cardi B responded.

After Rosé announced she opened a TikTok account on March 19, fans flooded her comments to ask her to do some challenges. One fan requested she do "WAP," and the singer surprisingly agreed, but on one condition: She would only do it after she achieved 10 million followers on the platform. "Do the WAP bestie," the fan wrote. "Maybe… maaaayybbeee if I reach 10M. ;)," Rosé teased.

The star finally reached the 10 million mark over Easter weekend, so it was time to deliver on her promise. "#10M Here you go," Rosé wrote, alongside her video, which showed her dancing barefoot and in a gray hoodie and sweatpants. She seemed to really enjoy it because she was giggling throughout. Fans loved her video so much, they helped it gain nearly 15 million views in 24 hours. If you haven't seen it yet, watch Rosé's "WAP" challenge TikTok below.

Fans also made the video go viral on Twitter, where they dubbed it "WAPSÉ" (a mix of "WAP" and "Rosé"). Cardi B even noticed, and revealed she was searching for the clip. "Looking for the Wapse," she tweeted.

Eventually, Cardi found it, and when she saw it, she couldn't help but gush over how cute Rosé looked while doing it. "She still looks sooo innocent...Sooo buteee," the rapper tweeted.

Prince Williams/GC Images/Getty Images

Cardi B and BLACKPINK dropped their collaboration "Bet You Wanna," which was featured on the group's debut record, THE ALBUM, in October 2020, so it was amazing for fans to see them interacting again after all this time.

Now, they're crossing their fingers Rosé does more of their favorite challenges in the future!