Music fans love to see powerful women joining forces to create music magic and share their talents with the world. That's exactly what happened when rap royalty Cardi B and K-Pop icons BLACKPINK teamed up for "Bet You Wanna." The song is epic, and fans are going wild over BLACKPINK and Cardi B's "Bet You Wanna" lyrics.

Cardi is no stranger to collabing with some of the music industry's biggest names. Ahead of her song with BLACKPINK, Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion dropped their smash hit "WAP." Cardi couldn't contain her excitement over her collab with BLACKPINK and confirmed the track in a Twitter announcement on Monday, Sept. 28. "Bardipink in your area," she wrote, a play on her nickname and BLACKPINK's tagline. "And the song is amazing."

BLACKPINK has also been busy with some team ups. On Aug. 28, they dropped their single "Ice Cream" Selena Gomez and ever since, BLINKs have been waiting to see if any other famous artists would appear on songs on their first full-length record The Album, which dropped on Friday, Oct. 2.

The wait is officially over and BLACKPINK and Cardi's "Bet You Wanna" will be on repeat for weeks to come. Listen to it below.

In the song, BLACKPINK talk about a night out with a special someone who can't resist them. "You wanna touch, wanna touch?/ Of course you wanna/ You wanna run with my love, I know you wanna," Jennie sings in her verse.

The track is all about having confidence, and Cardi B's verse shares a similar message, saying she knows her worth and doesn't want to get played by anyone. "Cardi a good catch but you gotta chase me/ Grab my waistline, but don't ever waste me/ Turn on "Please Me" but don't ever play me/ One of a kind, you can't replace me," she raps.

After the song dropped at midnight, Cardi actually gave fans some insight into her lyrics, admitting it was hard to come up with her part for a surprising reason. "Ok my last tweet of the night... It really hard for me to do a verse with no curse words and PG," she wrote. Fans thought that was hilarious.

Read BLACKPINK and Cardi B's "Bet You Wanna" lyrics below.

Intro: Cardi B

Tell me where you wanna go

I’ll meet you with my bags at the door

Ah I’m gon’ make you go blind

Every time I walk my hips they don’t lie

Take me to your paradise

‘Cause I don’t wanna wait anymore

Ah I’ll say it one more time

Every time I walk my hips they don’t lie

Refrain: Jennie

You wanna touch, wanna touch? Of course you wanna

You wanna run with my love, I know you wanna

From the club to the tub, you said you wanna

Give me an all night hug, I bet you wanna

Pre-Chorus: Rosé

I bet you wanna, I bet you wanna

I bet you-I bet you-I bet you wanna

I bet you wanna, I bet you wanna

Chorus: Jennie, Jisoo

Something 'bout me's taking you higher (Hey, hey)

And you ain't evеr gonna come down (You ain't ever, you ain't еver)

I'm lighting your fire (Hot, hot)

And it ain't ever gonna go out (It ain't ever, it ain't ever)

Verse 2: Cardi B

Cardi

Take the car keys, drive me crazy (Vroom)

Cardi a good catch but you gotta chase me (Ha)

Grab my waistline, but don't ever waste me (Mm)

Turn on "Please Me" but don't ever play me (No)

One of a kind, you can't replace me (Yes)

Time to shine, I bust down the A.P. (Bing)

The stakes is higher (Hey)

Let's do what we both desire (Hey)

On God, like I'm in the choir (Woo)

I bet you if you make me sweat, I'll still be on fire

Refrain: Rosé

You wanna touch, wanna touch? Of course you wanna

You wanna run with my love, I know you wanna

From the club to the tub, you said you wanna

Give me an all night hug, I bet you wanna

Pre-Chorus: Jennie

I bet you wanna, I bet you wanna

I bet you-I bet you-I bet you wanna

I bet you wanna, I bet you wanna

Chorus: Rosé, Jisoo

Something 'bout me's taking you higher (Hey, hey)

And you ain't ever gonna come down (You ain't ever, you ain't ever)

I'm lighting your fire (Hot, hot)

And it ain't ever gonna go out (It ain't ever, it ain't ever)

Bridge: Jennie, Lisa

If you want me (Me), bet a bit higher

Wanna look down (Down), up in the sky

(Higher, higher, higher, higher, higher)

Boy, better pick it up so damn high

Lookin' so thick (Thick), make him desire

I'm a whole bit (Bit), keep you up higher

(Higher, higher, higher, higher, higher)

Chorus: Jennie & Rosé, Jennie, Jisoo

Something 'bout me's taking you higher (Hey, hey)

And you ain't ever gonna come down (You ain't ever, you ain't ever)

I'm lighting your fire (Fire)

And it ain't ever gonna go out (It ain't ever, it ain't ever)

Something 'bout me's taking you higher (Oh)

And you ain't ever gonna come down (You ain't ever, you ain't ever)

Outro: Cardi B

Bet you wanna love this, ah

BLACKPINK and Cardi B's team up was a surprise, but now that fans have heard them on a track together, they can't believe they didn't work together sooner.