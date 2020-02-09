Fresh off her major sweep at the Grammys, Billie Eilish is closing out award show season with a performance at the Oscars and her look is so chic and features a major trend. Billie Eilish's Oscars look is a cream-colored Chanel jacket with bedazzled logos all over and matching pants. The major trend, however, is the rhinestoned hair clips she rocked in her loose updo.

To set off her white and cream plaid coordinating set by Chanel, Eilish wore a black and white Chanel logo hair clip and ribbon through her lime green and black hair. Wearing hair clips sporadically throughout became a major trend midway through 2019 and has carried over into 2020. And according to celebrity hairstylists and other red carpet looks this award show season, the trend shows no signs of slowing down.

Eilish finished off the look with a thick, gold chain choker, long, dangling pearl and gold earrings, fingerless Chanel gloves, numerous silver and gold chunky rings, and black and white sneakers. As for the rest of her beauty beat, the 18-year-old had her signature extra-long acrylic nails painted black with studs, and she went for a neutral color palette for her makeup.

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

The singer's Oscars ensemble is quite muted compared to the lime green and black Gucci look she wore to the Grammys back in January. Her Grammys look was a lime green turtle neck, velvet short-sleeve, button-up shirt with the glittery green Gucci logo all over, matching pants, and lime green and black metallic sneakers. While I love both looks, I'm quite a fan of the way the neutral- toned Chanel outfit contrasts with her lime green and black locks.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As mentioned, Eilish is attending the 2020 Oscars as she's set to perform at the show. And fans all over Twitter can't help but speculate that she'll be performing the brand new James Bond song that she has written alongside her brother, Finneas O'Connell. However, no matter if she sings the unreleased James Bond song, or one of her other Grammy Award-winning bangers, it's certainly a treat to have Eilish grace the Oscars red carpet — especially while rocking one of this year's biggest hair trends.