The James Bond franchise, which is nearly 60 years old, is iconic for many reasons, including their legendary theme songs, which are recorded by some of the world's greatest artists. It's an honor to be associated with the franchise in any way, and that's why, when Billie Eilish announced she will sing the new James Bond song, fans couldn't help but feel so proud and excited for her. There's one huge reason fans are especially excited, though.

The James Bond film franchise has been running since 1962 and, since then, fans saw a collection of actors play the titular character, with Daniel Craig currently carrying the mantle. After 14 years of portraying the iconic Agent 007, Craig will make his final appearance as Bond in No Time to Die, due out April 10. Apart from questioning who the next Bond will be, fans of the franchise enjoy guessing which global superstar will sing the next theme song — mostly because it's surefire Oscar bait for the Best Original Song category.

Previously, Paul McCartney, Madonna, Adele, and Sam Smith recorded original songs for the movie, and now, Eilish will join the amazing roster of stars. On Jan. 14, the official James Bond Twitter account announced the exciting news.

"The #NoTimeToDie title song will be performed by @billieeilish," the tweet read, and what it revealed next had fans feeling so proud. "Billie has written the song with her brother @finneas and is the youngest artist in history to write and record a James Bond theme song," the account tweeted.

Eilish also shared the news on Instagram by posting a picture of the James Bond logo. “No Time To Die” JAMES BOND. AND I AM SINGING THE THEME SONG. 🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭 WHAAT," Eilish captioned her post.

And now, Eilish fans are thirsting for Eilish to snag an Oscar nomination in 2021.

Eilish previously teased the news on her Instagram Story by sharing pictures of the James Bond leading ladies over the years, including Halle Berry, Eva Green, and Lea Seydoux.

Fans didn't think it was a coincidence Eilish posted about her love for the franchise just three months before the film hits theaters. Since the films always have a huge artist sing the theme, fans felt Eilish was the perfect fit, especially with all her recent success.

Ever since Eilish dropped her debut studio album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? in March 2019, she's been taking over the Billboard charts and earning herself several music award show nominations.

Currently, she's up for six nominations at the 61st annual Grammy Awards: Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Pop Vocal Album.

Fans can find out if Eilish will be adding six Grammy wins to her trophy shelf when the ceremony takes place on Sunday, Jan. 26, but they'll have to wait until 2021 to see if she lands a coveted Oscar nomination for her James Bond theme song when next year's Academy Awards roll around.