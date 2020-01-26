Stars have really been embracing their personal styles on the 2020 red carpets, but no one more so than 18-year-old singer Billie Eilish, aka the only person to ever make me think basketball shorts looked chic. Her personal style is off the charts, which is why I'm hardly surprised Billie Eilish's outfit at the 2020 Grammy Awards is so cool. Eilish has taken all the standards that fashion fans have come to expect at red carpet events and challenged them one by one, and she's looked incredible every single time. We stan a confident, fashion-forward queen!

Ahead of this year's Grammys, Eilish received nominations for Best Album, Best Song, Best New Artist, Best Record, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Pop Solo Performance, and was also asked to perform at the show. Talk about success. Never one to bow to societal pressures, Eilish wasn't likely to show up in the standard Best New Artist nominee tulle gown. (Don't get me wrong, I love that look, but c'mon! It's Billie Eilish.) Instead, the coolest of cool girls hit the carpet wearing a green Gucci silk pantsuit with black lace overlay. Her hair, as usual, was dyed to match, natch. Seriously, she makes everything look cool.

In the red carpet arrival video, the black lace of this Gucci pantsuit tones down the green somewhat, as you can see here:

But this image of Eilish being photographed on the red carpet really brings out the Nickelodeon-esque slime green of the silk:

Here's a full-length look of the outfit. It highlights the matching fingerless gloves that tuck under the wrists of the billowy sleeves. She's also wearing Gucci earrings, a beaded black choker — with coordinated amazing nail art — and best of all, her very comfortable shoes. I stan a female star who wears sensible shoes on a red carpet.

Given that Eilish always looks great, I'm hardly surprised she slayed the red carpet. Whether she's in custom designer goods or sweats and an oversized tee, she manages to set new trends with every single slay, and her Grammys 'fit is no exception.