I Tried Dressing Like Billie Eilish For A Week & The Reaction Was Unexpected

Let me first start by saying, I love Billie Eilish. I think she's one of the most intriguing people in pop culture right now, she's got killer style, and her music is breaking boundaries. So, when given the chance to try dressing like Billie Eilish, my response was a solid yes. That said, pulling off Eilish's style is no easy feat. The way she dresses is completely unique and all her own, so I definitely didn't want to make channeling her seem forced.

In starting off my sartorial experiment, I whipped out all the ~coolest~ looks from my closet, rummaged through my roommates' clothes, and hit the local mall, in search of my perfect Eilish aesthetic. Key items? Bucket hats, beanies, oversized necklaces, and pretty much anything black. Truth be told, I felt like I was returning to my 2006 emo-kid roots and all was right in the world again.

While I was, at first, a little hesitant about stepping out onto the streets of LA in my new, amped-up wardrobe, it turns out, I wound up living by best life that week. Here's my journey into the dark, brooding, and beautiful world that is Eilish's fashion sense.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Day 1 Courtesy of Brandy Robidoux Go big or go home, right? I decided to go all-out for my first day dressing like Eilish, going for a look that was hopefully instantly recognizable. I tossed on some slouchy black pants, a lime green top, and a simple black bucket hat. To top it off, I added a green Nike athletic jacket. My roommates were the first to see me in my get-up, and while they didn't immediately recognize the nod to Eilish, they loved my ensemble. "Wow, you look so LA right now," one said. As an LA newbie, I took that as the ultimate compliment. Admittedly, I told them all about my mission to dress as Eilish, because they did seem a little put off at first. I'm trying to make a good impression on my new roomies, OK? I felt great in this outfit, but, not a single person asked me if my attire was inspired by Billie Eilish. Womp womp.

Day 2 Courtesy of Brandy Robidoux For Day 2, I went for a black-on-black look, which TBH, is my usual vibe anyway. I did add a splash of color with a neon green beanie, because again, Eilish loves herself a good beanie moment. My friend insisted this Space Jam poster only added to the Eilish aesthetic, so here I am, posing with his poster, living my best galactic life.

Day 3 Courtesy of Brandy Robidoux On Day 3, it was HOT. Let me tell you, the LA sun is no joke... even in the fall. So, I put on my best Eilish-inspired outfit while trying to wear minimal clothing. Leather shorts and a graphic tee it was! I've had this shirt from Palmier Du Mal — which translates in English to "evil palms" — for quite a while. Weird, I know, but it just seemed like something Eilish would wear. Plus, much like me, Eilish loves herself an oversized tee. I only got a few double-takes when I rocked this at my local coffee shop, but after all, I do live in LA and there are plenty of musicians and artists walking around at all times, so a little Eilish outfit inspo probably wasn't the most outlandish thing they saw that day.

Day 4 Courtesy of Brandy Robidoux Obviously, I couldn't let my week go by without rocking some space buns. Eilish does this look better than anyone, and while I may not hold a candle to her, this was a fun look to rock for a few hours. Not only did I get complimented on my hair by several strangers, but my friend insisted I start wearing my hair like this every day. LOL. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Day 5 Courtesy of Brandy Robidoux It was baggy tees all the way on Day 5 and I was feeling Eilish AF. I loved this outfit and it totally reminded me of several ensembles I've seen Eilish wear. When she's not wearing black or neon green, she loves herself some taupe. Plus, this look is so, so comfy.

Day 6 Courtesy of Brandy Robidoux Eilish practically lives in her hoodies, and somehow still manages to look chic each time she steps out of the house. On Day 6, I slipped into this massively oversized hoodie, which was adorned with a sequined flying saucer. If if that's not alt fashion then IDK what is. I'm not going to lie, I got some seriously strange looks when I went grocery shopping in this ~lewk~, maybe because everyone else was in sweatpants — doing their grocery shopping in, ya know, normal clothes.

Day 7 Courtesy of Brandy Robidoux On my last day dressing like Eilish, I went to a haunted amusement park and honestly, this outfit felt very fitting for the outing. I closed out my week of channeling the pop singer by sporting some super-baggy pants, a high-crop tee, and my trusty bucket hat. I was not very brave during my time at the haunted theme park, but hey — at least I felt fierce. Denise Truscello/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images