On Saturday, April 14, 2018, Beyoncé reached a whole new level of Beyoncé with her mind-blowing, historic performance at the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. At 11:05 p.m. PST, Queen Bey graced the main stage, not only giving all of us an out-of-this-world performance and a Destiny's Child reunion, but she made it so, so easy to cop her beauty look from the night, too. I'm not even kidding. Beyoncé's Coachella makeup look featured some super affordable items, including a — wait for it — $10 mascara. You can't hear me, but I audibly squealed just typing that.

Despite dropping new HBCU-inspired merch seemingly exclusively at Coachella and working with the renowned Olivier Rousteing, creative director of Balmain, for her custom Coachella outfits, Beyoncé's makeup for her performance was a liiiiittle more attainable for us laypeople. Spoiler: Her look featured a couple of drugstore steals that I already had myself. AM I BEYONCÉ NOW? Lol, no, none of us will ever be Beyoncé.

Speaking to Refinery29, Beyoncé's makeup artist, Sir Jon, laid out his hand when it came to both crafting the singer's look for her performance and making sure it didn't budge throughout the entire night. According to him, glitter was everything when it came to Bey's eyes. He told Refinery29 he "[mixed] a few different glitters" for her lid before lining her eyes with "MAC's Brownborder on the bottom and a black liner on the top."

As for the totally affordable mascara? Sir Jon revealed that it was none other than Voluminous Lash Paradise by L'Oreal Paris ($9.99, lorealparisusa.com), available at Ulta and pretty much any drugstore chain you can think of. I don't know about you, but if it's worthy of staying on Beyoncé's face, it's sure as hell worthy of staying on mine. Sir Jon also used L'Oreal's equally afforadable Infallible Pro Matte Les Chocolats Scented Liquid ($9.99, lorealparisusa.com), which, as you might've guessed from the name, is chocolate scented.

You're telling me Beyoncé's face is not only supremely beautiful, but it also smells like chocolate? No wonder someone allegedly bit it at a party. (I'm totally kidding. A yummy scent does not warrant face-biting. Please don't bite anyone's face.)

Anyway, according to Glamour, many even consider Lash Paradise a cheaper dupe for the cult favorite Better Than Sex Mascara from Too Faced ($23, toofaced.com). And hell, if it can last through two whole hours of Beyoncé dancing and sweating gorgeously as ever on stage, I'm pretty sure it can stay on your face as well.

If you're looking for secrets as to how to make sure your makeup doesn't budge, especially with hot summer days on the horizon, Sir Jon has you covered there, too. "It's basically like keeping your makeup on through two hours of cardio," he told Refinery29. "Layering is the key, so you want to use a liquid foundation, then set it with bronzer; a cream blush, then set it with powder blush; eyeliner, then set it with shadow. No matter what part of the face, it has a double application."

As to what inspired Beyoncé badass Coachella beauty ~lewk~ as a whole, Sir Jon told Refinery29 it came from an old school '80s movie. "She wanted to look young, fresh, and like she wasn't trying too hard," he said. "I was really inspired by the dress rehearsal, I didn't want to take her out of the element of the show by making her too girly or too minimal or sleek, I wanted her to look like a college girl on campus. Remember the movie School Days by Spike Lee? That was my inspiration."

Even though Beyoncé's "not trying too hard" is 100 percent my "I'm at my absolute best by the grace of God," at least the tools used to craft this stunning look are attainable, affordable, and pretty freaking reliable. BRB, gonna go drop a reasonable amount of money to further my mission to become Beyoncé.