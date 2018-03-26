I love Tiffany Haddish. She's hilarious, she's a great actress (hello, have you seen Girls Trip?), and apparently, she's not afraid to tell the world some... interesting anecdotes about her celebrity squad. But there's one in particular that takes the cake. Tiffany Haddish's story about an actress biting Beyoncé on the face is so, so wild, and will make you question everything you think you know.

Let's review: Haddish's story about Beyoncé was revealed in her interview with GQ, and, while nothing has been confirmed, it's a pretty bonkers tale.

Elite Daily has reached out to Beyoncé's team about the reported incident but has not heard back at the time of publishing.

So last December, Haddish met Queen Bey at a party, where Beyoncé introduced herself (as if she needs an introduction).

"There was this actress there,” Haddish said, “that's just, like, doing the mostest,” and ended up reportedly biting Beyoncé's face. Haddish won't reveal the name of the actress, and, FYI, Beyoncé's representative has said "no comment" on this entire story.

Haddish continued, saying, “So Beyoncé stormed away, went up to Jay-Z, and was like, ‘Jay! Come here! This bitch—’ and snatched him. They went to the back of the room. I was like, ‘What just happened?’ And Beyoncé's friend walked up and was like, ‘Can you believe this bitch just bit Beyoncé?’"

Bit. Beyoncé. But how? But why? BUT HOW??

"And so then, a lot of things happened," Haddish said.

Um, yah. If someone DID bite Beyoncé's face, I'd assume that a lot of things should happen.

According to Haddish, the actress who bit Beyoncé didn't get kicked out of the party (not sure how, TBH), and continued to bump into Haddish throughout the night, much to Haddish's dismay.

"And then Beyoncé and Jay-Z walked by me, and I tapped Beyoncé," Haddish said, adding that she told Beyoncé, "I'm going to beat somebody ass at your party. I just want to let you know that."

Haddish said that Beyoncé told her to "have fun" instead, and this was the moment where the world got the Beyoncé-and-Tiffany Haddish selfie.

Please review Exhibit A:

If Beyonce´did take a bite to the face, it must have been the other side, because the side we see in this selfie is actually stunning.

Haddish told GQ that she went up to Beyoncé towards the end of the night to see what really went down. She said, "Near the end of the party, Beyoncé's at the bar, so I said to Beyoncé, ‘Did she really bite you?’ She was like, ‘Yeah.’ I was like, ‘She gonna get her ass beat tonight.’ She was like, ‘Tiffany, no. Don't do that. That bitch is on drugs. She not even drunk. The bitch is on drugs. She not like that all the time. Just chill.’ "

HOW CAN WE CHILL AT A TIME LIKE THIS? We've got rumors that an actress who-shall-not-be-named bit Beyoncé in the face. Chilling is not an option.

Haddish clearly agrees, though, because previously, she wouldn't comment on what down when she met Beyoncé, but she couldn't hold the reported story and told GQ, "There's people out here biting Beyoncé!"

BRB, just choking on my drink.

But let's also remember that none of this was confirmed by Beyoncé herself or by any of her representatives, so we don't know for sure what's true and what's not.

Will the world ever know if Mrs. Knowles-Carter had some bite marks on her face at that party? And, if it's ever confirmed, will we know which actress did the biting?

Sadly, probably not, because we are not a part of the A-list crew where partying with Beyoncé is just another typical night out.

So long as Beyoncé is OK, I'm more than fine with never knowing the truth.

We must protect the queen at all costs.