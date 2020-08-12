Yes, it's only mid-August, and Ben & Jerry's is already ushering in the holiday season. But they're doing it with edible cookie dough in hand, so there's really not much to complain about. Soon you'll be able to grab a bag (or two) of Ben & Jerry's new Gingerbread and Cinnamon Bun edible Cookie Dough Chunks, and they'll have you wishing there was a Hallmark Christmas Movie marathon on already.

Ben & Jerry's announced the very early holiday surprise on Tuesday, Aug. 11, and fans are already excited about the two new additions to the snackable dough chunks line, which are safe to eat raw, thanks to pasteurized eggs and heat-treated flour. The first new festive option is Gingerbread Cookie Dough Chunks, which feature traditional gingerbread cookie spices such as nutmeg and cinnamon. The second doughy treat is the Cinnamon Bun Cookie Dough Chunks, which offer a cinnamon-rich flavor that'll remind you of a freshly baked, icing-covered bite. The Cinnamon Bun offering is also certified vegan, according to the official press release.

These limited-batch flavors will roll out in the frozen section of participating grocery stores and in Scoop Shops nationwide over the next couple of weeks, according to the brand. They'll be available through the end of 2020, for between $3.99 and $5.49 for an 8-ounce bag. As the new holiday flavors roll out, you can check Ben & Jerry's product locator to see when it's available near you.

ICYMI, the snackable dough first appeared as a test product in August 2018 in two of the Vermont Scoop Shops before making its way to Scoop Shops across the United States. In April 2019, Ben & Jerry's launched its edible Cookie Dough Chunks nationwide with three flavor choices — Chocolate Chip, Vegan Chocolate Chip, and Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough. In January 2020, the ice cream company added two more flavors to the lineup — Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Half Baked Chunks.

When you go out looking for the newest holiday flavors of the edible dough, be sure to follow the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC as of Aug. 3. Avoid making nonessential shopping trips when possible, and when you go out, wear a mask, maintain a six-foot distance from others, and wash your hands after handling your groceries. When possible, it's best to place a curbside or delivery order. If you go to a Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shop to grab a bag, make sure you follow your location's COVID-19 guidelines.

