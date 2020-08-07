After weeks of speculation that the couple was on the rocks, E! News reported that Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen broke up. Only one problem — according to the former Bachelorette, that might not be true. Becca Kufrin's response to reports she and Garrett Yrigoyen broke up will make you question the Bachelor Nation rumor mill for good.

"Becca is still very upset with Garrett's comments and the controversy surrounding it," the source reportedly claimed. "Their lifestyles don't mesh anymore. Garrett wants different things and they came to a realization that they aren't compatible anymore."

The source reportedly claimed the couple is "currently living separately," adding, "Garrett is doing a backpacking trip in the wilderness with his buddies and is taking time for himself. They are trying to keep it low-key because they are still working things out, but the relationship is definitely done." (Elite Daily reached out to reps for Kufrin and Yrigoyen for comment and did not hear back in time for publication.)

But before you jump to conclusions about this pair's relationship status, note Kufrin's comment on E!'s Instagram. "Lol interesting 'source.' I mean if nothing else, the least you could do is spell the names correctly and consistently in your article," she wrote. (A previous version of E!'s story misspelled Yrigoyen's name.)

The E! report surfaced on Aug. 6, hours after Yrigoyen deleted his Instagram Story highlight featuring photos of Kufrin from his account, and exactly two years after their engagement aired on ABC. A fan theory circulated on Reddit suggested that couples who get engaged on the franchise are allowed to keep the Neil Lane rings they receive on the show if they stay engaged for two years following the air date of their engagement episode. So, the timing of E!'s report was certainly interesting... but only time will tell if it's true. Kufrin didn't flat-out deny it.

Fans believe Kufrin is currently on the set of The Bachelorette, so hopefully, Bachelor Nation will get an update on her relationship status soon.