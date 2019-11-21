Regardless of how many autumn candles you've already burned your way through, it's time to start thinking ahead to Bath & Body Works' Black Friday sale. B&BW never disappoints when it comes to great deals and gifts with purchase, and of course, this year is no exception. Whether you're looking to stock up on more fall faves or transition over to this year's winter scents, you can be sure there will be plenty to love in this year's sale.

Bath & Body Works has made a point to keep their Black Friday sale deets under wraps, so to learn the specifics before anyone else, you'll have to tune into their Facebook & Instagram livestreams, happening on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 2PM EST. During the livestreams, the brand will spill all the tea about what to expect, but we already know one thing for sure: The Black Friday tote is back, baby. The exclusive tote costs shoppers $30 when they spend $30 or more, and they can get it while supplies last either online or in stores. The tote comes stocked with eight full-size products — two of which are candles, because you can never have too many. The products highlight three different customer fave scents: Into The Night, Gingham, and Champagne Toast, and the reusable tote is decorated in B&BW's signature blue gingham print.

The Black Friday tote is an annual holiday tradition, and it gets better every single year:

Courtesy of Bath & Body Works

Other than info on the tote, B&BW's Black Friday offerings will remain secret until the aforementioned social media livestreams. However, shoppers might remember that last year's sale featured a store-wide "buy three products, get three free" deal, which applied to anything and everything. Bath & Body Works, if you're reading this, we wouldn't mind having that same exact offer this time around! They also celebrated by bringing back the previously-discontinued Forever Red line, and even let customers combine coupons, which is forbidden during the other 364 days of the year. Considering the brand is always stepping their game up, I have a feeling the 2019 deals will be even better.