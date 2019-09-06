Finding vegan versions of your favorite treats has become increasingly easier in the last few years. However, until now, Baked By Melissa hadn't offered a vegan option... which is why I'm elated that Baked By Melissa released new vegan cupcakes. They come in six amazing flavors, so all your friends can get a taste of the good stuff. TBH, I might even go vegan for these babies.

On Thursday, Sept. 5, Baked by Melissa, the bakery known for its bite-sized cupcakes, launched a brand new collection of all-vegan cupcakes. According to the press release, the collection features six delicious new flavors: Vegan Chocolate Chip, Vegan Cookie Dough, Vegan Peanut Butter, Vegan Strawberry, Vegan Triple Chocolate Chip, and — last but not least — Vegan Superfood, which includes natural ingredients like spirulina, beets, and chia seeds. I totally have my eyes on that one.

This is the bakery's very first collection of vegan cupcakes, and apparently, there's a reason for that. According to the press release, the company's founder and CEO, Melissa Ben-Ishay, didn't want to unleash a vegan cupcake until she could come up with the perfect recipe. However, since "vegan" was the number one search term on Baked By Melissa's website, she figured it was time to come up with one.

According to the press release, Ben-Ishay said:

The process for creating Vegan was totally different than anything we've done before. We had to create entirely new cake, icing, stuffing and topping recipes - how fun is that?! This new category is allowing me to work with new ingredients that I love and have not yet used for Baked by Melissa.

Dang, this vegan collection looks absolutely incredible. Maybe it's because they're bite-sized, or it might be because of these amazing flavors... but I could definitely eat, like, 100 of these.

Since all of this is really too good to be true, you'll be happy to know that Baked By Melissa's vegan collection is available now online and in stores. According to the press release, a single cupcake in-store will cost you $1.75, a six-pack goes for $10.50, and finally, a 25-pack will cost you $42.00. Honestly, I have my sights set on that 25-pack... I'll be needing at least three of each flavor, for an accurate taste test.

Like I said before, finding vegan versions of your favorite treats has become much easier over the last few years, as plant-based and vegan diets have become increasingly popular. For example, Burger King released the Impossible Whopper earlier this year, which can be made vegan with no cheese or sauce. At the end of 2018, Carl's Jr. started offering a plant-based Beyond Famous Star, and Dunkin' is currently in the process of testing a Beyond Breakfast Sandwich, complete with a beyond sausage patty.

While Baked By Melissa was already slaying the cupcake game by offering so many bite-sized options, it kind of goes without saying the brand was in dire need of a vegan collection. And with six delicious flavors, they're definitely doing things right. Regardless of which one you choose, though, definitely splurge on that 25-pack — sharing is vital, and I will — without a doubt — be taking more than one.