‘Bachelor’ Arie’s Season Will Have “Intense Kissing” According To Ali F. — EXCLUSIVE
The decision to have Arie Luyendyk Jr. as the newest Bachelor seemed to come out of left field. The news had tons of people completely shook, but he actually seems like a really decent guy who will have a compelling season. Arie definitely has one fan — former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky. Elite Daily sat down with the busy mom and got the scoop on what she's up to now, how to salvage your sanity during the holidays, and (of course) this upcoming season of The Bachelor.
Fedotowsky first entered the Bachelor world when she was a contestant on Season 14 of The Bachelor. If you think Nick Viall is bad, you obviously don't remember the cheeseball pilot, Jake Pavelka. Fedotowsky truly dodged a bullet. After winning over the entire Bachelor fan base, she was given her own chance to find love as The Bachelorette for Season 6. She ended up choosing the very hunky Roberto Martinez. My friends and I legit made "Team Roberto" T-shirts for finale night, and it was everything.
The two have since split, and Fedotowsky is happily married with a daughter and new baby on the way. She still has a lot of love for Bachelor Nation, and writes blog posts about each episode on her website.
Needless to say, she had a lot of thoughts on Arie and the upcoming season. Fedotowsky and Arie have stayed connected through social media since their seasons and chat on occasion. When asked her thoughts on Arie as The Bachelor she says,
Fedotowsky is honestly the brightest and bubbliest person, ever. I instantly felt equally psyched for Arie after hearing Ali's enthusiasm. She continues,
Fedotowsky did reflect on some of Arie's highlights during Emily Maynard's season. Specifically, Arie living up to his nickname, the "Kissing Bandit."
She gushes,
I think we can all agree with Fedotowsky on the "kind of hot, kind of gross" thing. When she mentioned Arie being strong enough to choose the smartest move for him personally versus what the public wants, I asked if she personally felt pressure after her season ended. She said,
She continues,
Although Fedotowsky has since moved onto greener pastures, there's no denying that her and Roberto shared a lot of chemistry. She even admitted that the biggest surprise in becoming The Bachelorette was how few of the men she romantically connected with. She explains,
Then, we brainstormed that the show would be a lot more successful if the Bachelor or Bachelorette had a say in the contestants. According to Fedotowsky, "Everyone who comes out of that limo you are seeing for the very first time."
Arie will indeed have his work cut out for him on night one. Fedotowsky went into detail about the process of filming the first night, meeting all the contestants, and the first rose ceremony. It truly sounds exhausting. She dishes,
If you ever wondered how the Bachelor or Bachelorette remembers all those names — the truth is they kind of don't.
She continues,
This explains why so many contestants are such hot messes on night one.
Fedotowsky did spill a little tea about the wardrobe on the show. She even divulged that part of her wardrobe as The Bachelorette included a $500 T-shirt. She dishes,
Besides getting no sleep (#teamasmuchsleepaspossible), being The Bachelorette or Bachelor sounds pretty incredible.
Although Fedotowsky's Bachelorette journey has come to a close, she has definitely found love and happiness with husband, Kevin, and daughter, Molly. She is also expecting a second baby in May 2018 and craving pickles and soft pretzels — which Fedotowsky says is "such a stereotype."
Our little cheeseball! 🧀 😆 Cuteness courtesy of Miss Molly 😉 Cute outfits courtesy of @LEVIS 👖 Sharing my #1 tip for a cohesive family photo on https://t.co/QJrMv5WHiR today! #AliLuvs #FamilyPhoto #Sponsored #LiveInLevis https://t.co/kzpfwWUZhC— (@alifedotowsky) #
Obviously, life is hectic. Although Fedotowsky is in a "constant state of treading water," she is able to keep her life pretty organized. She has a few easy tips that keep her head above water — planning ahead and staying connected. She swears by Total Wireless. That's right, she relies heavily on her phone to get by in life (don't we all?). She says,
Fedotowsky even told me that she hasn't stepped foot in a mall this holiday season, and is able to make time for what really matters — family and friends. Basically, if it's good enough for Molly, I think it's good enough for all of us.
How cute are these matching family Christmas PJ's we got on @eBay for under $20 https://t.co/iQfL0wBufz #founditonebay #ebay #ChristmasCardPhotos— (@alifedotowsky) #
Fedotowsky is obviously doing amazing post-Bachelorette, and doesn't plan on slowing down anytime soon. She spilled the tea on the behind-the-scenes Bachelor world and is definitely cheering on Arie for his upcoming season. Keep killing it, Ali.
