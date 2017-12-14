Has Arie Dated Anyone Since Emily? 'The Bachelor' Is Ready For Love

Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season of The Bachelor is just a few short weeks from an official premiere date of Jan. 1, 2018. And as we gear up for — forgive me, but I can't help it — #JanuArie to arrive, we still have a few questions about the former Bachelorette contestant and soon-to-be leading man. Has Arie dated anyone since Emily? It's been five years since he competed for Maynard's everlasting love and ultimately lost out, but that doesn't mean he's been sitting home with a broken heart ever since. Now, the man is ready to find the woman of his dreams.

Rewind to 2012. Arie thought he was about to spend the rest of life with Emily Maynard following the 8th season of The Bachelorette. Unfortunately, she went in another direction and choose Jef "with one F" Holm as her hubby-to-be (spoiler alert: they broke up later) in the season finale. Arie was left in the runner-up spot, which is a very tough place to be in Bachelor land, because you have to leave paradise abruptly without the person you thought was madly in love with you. Way worse than missing out on a washer/dryer set on The Price Is Right or something. Alas, he dried his eyes and moved on. Here's what you should know about his love life since then.

1. He's Been Linked to a Bachelor Winner

So, what did he do next? It's been reported that Arie had a relationship with Bachelor Season 16 victor Courtney Robertson in 2012, not long after his season ended. Robertson had recently ended her engagement to Bachelor Ben Flajnik at the time. And it doesn't seem like it was a fling that completely stopped there.

2. He and Courtney Have Remained Friendly

Robertson spoke to PEOPLE in September of 2017, explaining that the pair have "dated on and off for a long time." She said of their history together, "We developed a fun, flirty friendship and I'm really happy for him."

3. He's Dated More Than One Bachelor Alum

But Courtney isn't the only Bachelor alum Arie's reportedly courted when the cameras weren't rolling. Us Weekly reported that he had briefly dated Selma Alameri, who you may remember from Season 17 of the show. "Obviously we shared a common interest, when two people go through this [the show], it's easy to relate to them," he told the mag in 2013 regarding Alameri after they broke up. “I think Arie’s known as a little playboy, but he really is such a sweetheart,” she revealed to Life & Style.

4. He's Had Other Girlfriends

Arie also dated a woman named Sydney Stempfley starting in 2016. She spoke to Entertainment Tonight, saying she was "blindsided" by the casting announcement surrounding her ex. Sydney claims that she and Arie's last date was in July of this year for their one-year anniversary. Previously, Arie was linked to Jenna Jones, an Arizona sports reporter he met on the racetrack.

5. He's Ready to Settle Down Now

But for now, "what's past is past" (shoutout to Taylor Swift for always finding the right words) when it comes to Arie's love life. It's all about the future. The Bachelor-to-be appears to be in a position in his life where he's ready to settle down. “After my experience on The Bachelorette, I feel like I’m in a place where I know myself better. Even though it was my biggest heartbreak, it was also proof that I could fall deeply in love, and I want that again. I need my own love story," he said on Monday, Dec. 11's "Countdown to Arie" special.

6. He Was In the Running For the Bachelor Years Ago

Arie was supposedly considered for the Bachelor role in the past, but was passed up for buddy Sean Lowe and, later, Chris Soules. 2018 seems to be Arie's year. Is he ready for to find his true love forever? We'll see when The Bachelor returns on Jan. 1, 2018 on ABC. The "kissing bandit" is back, people.