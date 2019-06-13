Whoa. It's been extremely difficult to know which stories coming out of the royal palace are true and which ones are false. There have been reports suggesting the Dukes of Sussex and Cambridge, Prince William and Prince Harry, have been at odds, as well as their wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. While fans have done their best to sort through the BS, it sounds like Harry and William really may not have been speaking at some point. According to a new report, baby Archie's role in ending Harry and William's feud was major, which is such a relief. Elite Daily reached out to Kensington Palace for comment on the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

At the beginning of Meghan and Harry's marriage, most publications were saying she and Kate were arguing. Then, somewhere, the script flipped and the press turned its attention to brothers William and Harry. Now, royal reporter Katie Nicholl claims that the brothers had, indeed, iced each other out. According to her, Harry was looking for more support from his older brother when he welcomed Meghan into the family and William was falling short. "It's absolutely the case that the brothers did fall out," Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight.

Elite Daily previously reached out to Kensington Palace for comment on both feud reports between Kate and Meghan and Harry and William, but they declined to comment.

A source reportedly told Nicholl, "Harry felt William wasn’t rolling out the red carpet for Meghan and told him so," adding, "They had a bit of a fall out which was only resolved when Charles stepped in and asked William to make an effort. That’s when the Cambridges invited the Sussexes to spend Christmas with them."

Nicholl said the arrival of baby Archie had contributed a lot to the brothers coming back together, too. (Babies have a way of doing that, y'know?) Apparently, when Harry's firstborn arrived, it put things into perspective for the two princes.

She explained, "I was told by a very senior royal source that actually they weren't talking to each other at one point. I certainly think now that Archie is here, it has probably really helped to improve the relationship." She added, "William is over-the-moon that his brother is a dad." (Take notes, Samantha Markle.)

Meanwhile, it sounds like Meghan and Kate have also put any alleged drama behind them. Nicholl claims she heard Kate is looking for ways to support the new mom. She said, "Kate has made herself available to Meghan if she needs advice, if she needs any help, and Kate said to her, I'm here. I'm here for you."

Isn't that lovely?

Baby Archie arrived on May 6, just shy of his parent's one year marriage anniversary. Meghan took a big step out of the limelight near the end of her pregnancy but treated fans to her and Harry's photo shoot with their little one. Nicholl reported Archie is keeping her up at night for feeding and is "a hungry little baby." (Same, honestly.)

Hopefully, this marks the official end of negative reports and stories about the royal clan. Thank you, Archie! You little rockstar, you.