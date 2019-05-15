There's nothing like a new baby in the Palace to bring a fam together, you know what I'm saying? Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their first child into the world on May 6, and it's now just nine days later and there are already reports that little Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor's arrival has helped strengthen the Duchess of Sussex's relationship with her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton. The royals work fast, don't they? Seriously, though, this Meghan and Kate relationship update is legit giving me life right now, because it probably means everything is copacetic AF with the Fab Four and we can all go back to watching them live out their happy royal lives now.

Here's the 411, as reportedly told to Us Weekly by a palace insider:

Meghan and Kate will be spending a lot more time together. Now that they’re bonding over motherhood, they’ve become closer than ever.

Elite Daily reached out to Buckingham and Kensington Palace for comment on the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

So, hear ye, hear ye — there you have it!

I have a question, though: What are these two bonding over, do you think? Are they chatting about poopy diapers? Sleep cycles (or lack thereof)? Debating how many glasses of wine you can down before you have to pump and dump?

The options for great convos between these two are endless now, and I kinda wish I was part of the posse.

Anyhoo, ICYMI, Meghan and Harry dropped the happy news that they were finally parents on Instagram, making them the first royal couple to share this type of reveal on social media and therefore the coolest kids in the family.

"We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019," the statement read. "Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz. The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives."

You are so welcome.

On May 7, the Duke and Duchess of Windsor stepped up to the mic at the King's Cup Regatta in London in order to congratulate Meghan and Harry on Archie's arrival.

"We're obviously thrilled, absolutely thrilled, and looking forward to seeing them in the next few days when things have quieted down," Prince William told reporters. "I'm very pleased and glad to welcome my own brother into the sleep deprivation society that is parenting."

William with the jokes!

"It’s such a special time... it’s such a great time of the year to have a baby," added Kate. "As William said, we look forward to meeting him. It’s really exciting for both of them, and I’m wishing them the best in these next few weeks."

According to Us Weekly, the big meet-and-greet finally went down at Frogmore Cottage on May 14.

"Kate and William met Baby Sussex early this afternoon," the insider said. "Kate and William went over to Meghan and Harry’s to meet their new nephew in a private affair."

No pics were shared of the visit yet — hence the use of the word "private" — but here's hoping we get an update on Meghan and Harry's SussexRoyal Instagram account soon!