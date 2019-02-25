Hi, hello, and welcome, I'm here today to speak once more my thoughts on Awkwafina as a gorgeous, hysterical soul, as well as an undeniable blooming fashion icon. In particular, for this session I'd like to focus on Awkwafina's 2019 Oscars suit, which was not just bold for her, but for the red carpet overall. TBH, tons of stars slayed in suits, and a myriad of others opted for pink — naturally, Awkwafina had to do both and add in a shimmering fabric that glittered brighter than my future, thank you very much. My queen stays pushing the envelope and looking fierce while doing so, and if you haven't yet had the delight of ooh-ing and ahh-ing over this fit, let's take a moment and appreciate it together, shall we? We shall.

While Awkwafina wasn't nominated at the award show, she did do her thing presenting, and so she decided to slay all the actual nominees with a look that was sure to be noticed. She sported a head-to-toe silvery pink suit that was ice cold, yet totally hot. She paired it with a matching clutch and a pink metallic blouse featuring an oversized pussy bow, because in case you forgot, she didn't come to play.

Your basic black suit could never, honey:

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The suit was designed by DSquared2, and it was extra in all the right ways. The metallic sheen really made a statement when she hit the stage to present, and the lights reflected off the glitzy material in a way that truly sparkled, just like Awkwafina wanted.

In this shimmery-suited moment, a (style) star was born, so to speak:

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Like oh, your jewelery glitters? That's nice, but Awkwafina's whole entire outfit glitters, so take a seat:

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

To compliment her shiny look, makeup artist Mai Quynh went for a glowy, fresh face using Giorgio Armani Beauty products, and kept the rest of the look muted with a blended brown eye, so the focus was all on the outfit. As for hair, stylist Anh Co Tran used ghd hair tools to create effortless beachywaves, that somehow balanced out the over-the-top suit and made the whole thing more ~chill~ and on-brand for Awkwafina.

I seriously don't know who will ask to borrow this suit from Awkwafina first, Elton John or Kesha (Or maybe even John Mulaney?), but I know that no one will pull it off with as much pizzazz as my girl Awkwafina:

Handout/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Also, no one else is likely to take a shot from a clutch-shaped flask on the red carpet while wearing it. That's my girl:

Never a follower of rules, that doesn't mean Awkwafina isn't afraid to try out the hottest trends of the moment. Give her your suits, your shades of pink, and all your other red carpet trends combined, and watch her still end up in a look that's undeniably her own. We stan a stylish, iconic queen! And when all those other celebs are finished borrowing this suit, she can feel free to send it my way, because I could use a little metallic pink trouser action in my own life, TBH.