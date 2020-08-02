Astrology isn't as light and adorable as one might imagine. It delves into the darker shades of life and never hesitates to read you for filth. But don't let the more challenging side of astrology discourage you from learning more. By letting you know what you're up against, astrology provides you with a road map that helps you understand and figure out how to deal with it. Keep this in mind, because August 3, 2020 will be the worst week for these zodiac signs. For those with Virgo, Capricorn, and Pisces placements, just remember whatever you're feeling right now will only serve to make you stronger in the long run.

When a week begins with a full moon, you know it's bound to be a week of intensity. Taking place on Aug. 3 at 11:59 p.m. ET, this full moon in Aquarius contains so many surprises and not all of them fun. Forming a square with wildcard Uranus, this full moon may take you unexpected places and encourage you to break free from attachments so you can zero in on your individuality and independence. However, these changes may feel so abrupt they initially feel painful or hard to understand. It will all make sense eventually.

You might also run into walls when Mercury — planet of communication — opposes restrictive and inhibiting Saturn on Aug. 3. While Mercury wants to explore, Saturn wants to set rules, and you may feel like you're being stopped at every corner you turn. You may even feel like your thoughts are taking you negative places and you're struggling to see the bright side. Luckily, this transit is temporary, and challenging astrology is always an incredibly motivating force. Let it inspire you to take charge.

Antonio Guillem/Shutterstock

Virgo: You're In The Middle Of A Period Of Solitude And Quiet

If you feel like canceling all of your plans and doing nothing but spending time all by yourself, you have every right to do it, Virgo. You're processing some incredibly deep thoughts and making meaningless small talk with people and keeping up appearances is the most exhausting thing in the world for you right now. Delve deep into your spiritual world. Spend time listening to music, writing in your journal, meditating, knitting, or doing anything that calms your mind and helps you find your center.

Capricorn: You're Embracing A Deep Transformation From Within

You're growing up, Capricorn, and it may feel like you're being forced to grow up way too fast. You're realizing in order for you to become the person you're meant to be, you have to let go of things taking up too much of your attention; things you may have outgrown. Embrace the new things you're finding yourself interested in. Allow yourself to grow closer to new people. There is a new beginning right at your feet, but it requires you to step away from your past. If anyone can do it, it's you, Capricorn. You're cut from iron and steady as a rock.

Pisces: You're Realizing All The Wounds That Need Healing

A lot of things are floating to the surface, Pisces, and they may be coming from a deep, dark place. You're remembering there are so many wounds you've repressed and avoided. Now's the time to finally come to terms with everything you've been feeling within instead of finding ways to distract yourself from feeling it. Therapy and healing always begins by acknowledging the pain. You can't heal something when you don't know what it is. Allow yourself to feel whatever emotions accompany the wounds you've been carrying. Feeling them means finally releasing them.