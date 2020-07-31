August is here, and that's usually a warning that fall is right around the corner. However, the Autumnal Equinox won't take place until mid-September, so there's still plenty of time to soak in the bright sunshine and enjoy what feels like the last licks of summer. As you're making the most of all this season has to left to offer, take special note of your August 2020 monthly horoscope — because plenty of excitement lies ahead.

With five planets retrograde — Jupiter, Saturn, Pluto, Neptune, and Chiron — things could feel as if they're taking longer than usual to take shape, but there's a silver lining here, and it's that the personal planets (specifically, Mercury and Venus) are finally working at their fullest potential. This is a big help, especially when it comes to logical problem-solving and relationship dynamics in general. August kicks off on a rather rambunctious note, with a revolutionary full moon taking place on Aug. 3. Electric and challenging, this lunation will be confronted by Aquarius' rebellious planetary ruler, Uranus. This will not only have you questioning your sense of security, but also the value of your freedom.

Mercury the messenger will meet with the sun in cinematic Leo on Aug. 4, and this will rejuvenate your mind and color your thoughts. Shortly after, Venus will finally wrap up in curious Gemini, after spending close to five months traveling through its mercurial territory. Venus' post retrograde shadow period will be over, and its shift into sentimental Cancer on Aug. 7 will bring forth some much-needed harmony.

There are a series of shifts happening in August, and here's what you can expect, according to your zodiac sign.

Aries: You're Manifesting Your Goals And Visions

You're getting closer to the finish line, Aries. Despite your competitive spirit and fiery determination, there's still a lot you can learn from your current experiences. The full moon in rebellious Aquarius will ignite your futuristic 11th house of hopes, wishes, and extended network, bringing closure to your sense of belonging in the world. In addition to acknowledging and perhaps readjusting something in your social life, a square to Uranus will likely challenge you to step outside your comfort zone. Though this is easier said than done, try your best not to resist the changes coming your way. The challenges you've been experiencing are catapulting you towards something greater than you can imagine. Chase your dreams and focus on your passions.

Taurus: You're Restless And Uncertain About The Future

When all else fails, you can always count on yourself, Taurus. You're loyal, dependable, and extraordinary, so don't be so hard on yourself. This month's full moon in Aquarius will ignite your career-driven tenth house of authority, legacy, parents, and public reputation, bringing clarity to your professional life, along with the relationship you have with your superiors. Although in addition to something in this area of your life coming to fruition, your individuality and sense of self will also come up for review this month. A harsh square to Uranus in your sign will likely challenge your value system, but this is also helping you liberate yourself. Leo season will shed light on your family dynamic and emotional wellbeing.

Gemini: You're Reflecting On The Infinite Possibilities

Your mind is your superpower, Gemini. The sun in Leo will beam through your chatty third house of communication, thought process, and immediate circles for the first half of August before sliding into your domestic fourth house of home during Virgo season. An electric full moon in Aquarius will ignite your expansive ninth house of luck, travel, education, and personal philosophy, which will bring something that revolves around your long-term goals to fruition. A harsh square to Uranus via your 12th house of unconscious patterns could easily challenge your confidence but instead of letting these insecurities consume you, take a step back and reevaluate your mindset. The possibilities are endless.

Cancer: You're Celebrating Your Accomplishments

Prioritize your self worth, Cancer. Your sense of security will be top of mind with the sun traveling through Leo via your pleasure-seeking second house of stability, finances, and possessions. A full moon in Aquarius will ignite your erotic eighth house of sex, transformation, and shared resources while bringing closure to your intimate unions. This lunation will be challenged by electric Uranus via your 11th house of friendships, which means you could experience an unexpected break through with someone in your social circle. This could also revolve around a professional relationship, and perhaps a contract you're no longer in agreement on. Make sure you're putting yourself first.

Leo: You're Starting A Powerful New Chapter

Happy birthday, Leo. As you kick off another blessed journey around the sun, August will greet you with a series of important energy shifts. A revolutionary full moon in Aquarius via your committed seventh house of partnerships will shed light on your on-one-one relationships, but a harsh square to rebellious Uranus via your career sector could also challenge your ability to meet someone halfway. Something's in the process of being revolutionized in your professional life, so don't resist the changes coming your way. Use this energy to step into your power and more importantly, reflect on whether or not your current partnerships are helping you thrive in your career.

Virgo: You're Taking Weight Off Your Shoulders

Your wellbeing is your priority, Virgo. With the sun beaming through your secretive 12th house of karma, closure, spirituality, and everything behind the scenes for the first half of the month, there will be a lot of emphasis on your private life. Everything from the way you recharge your batteries to the sacrifices you make on a regular basis will come up for review during this time. A revolutionary full moon in Aquarius will shake up your health-conscious sixth house of order, daily rituals, and due diligence, and this will bring something in your day-to-day life to fruition. Whether it be personally or professionally, a challenging square to Uranus via your ninth house of faith could seem burdensome. Perhaps your desire to wander and explore is currently being stifled by your work routine. How much is too much?

Libra: You're Spending Time With Your Friends

There's no better feeling than having someone to lean on, Libra. In addition to putting a magnifying glass over your 11th house of friendships, social circles, and sense of belonging in the world, a full moon in Aquarius via your expressive fifth house of authenticity and passion will more than likely dominate your energetic vibration throughout Leo season. This lunation will square off with rebellious Uranus via your erotic eighth house of sex, transformation, and shared resources, which means you will likely experience a battle of egos, especially if you've been denying your own happiness. Though the energy of this harsh T-square is nothing short of stressful, there's still an incredible opportunity for growth.

Scorpio: You're Ready To Take Charge In The World

Chin up, Scorpio. With the sun beaming through your ambitious tenth house of authority, career, public persona, and destiny in the world for the first half of August, the sun in Leo will help you feel more energized and revitalized in your professional life. Meanwhile, a full moon in electric Aquarius — via your domestic fourth house of family, inner foundations, and emotional wellbeing — will bring closure to your sense of security and family dynamic in general. However, a square to Uranus via your committed seventh house of partnerships could spark a tug-of-war when it comes to your freedom. Setting boundaries will be important.

Sagittarius: You're Ready To Pursue Your Dreams With Confidence

Is it a risk worth taking, Sagittarius? It usually is, according to your personal philosophy, but it's important that you do your research this month. In addition to the sun in Leo igniting your expansive ninth house of philosophy, the full moon in Aquarius will ignite your chatty third house of communication and immediate circles. This area of your chart has everything to do with your logical mindset and ability to process information, which means there's something you haven't fully grasped yet. A challenging square to rebellious Uranus via your sixth house of daily duties could easily stifle your decision-making processes, especially if you haven't been following a heathy day-to-day routine. Either way, this energy is here to liberate you so you can level up, both personally and professionally.

Capricorn: You're Revolutionizing Your Value System

Remember who you are, Capricorn. You've come such a long way but with the sun in Leo igniting your erotic eighth house of sex, intimacy, and shared resources, you could easily feel consumed by the things you haven't yet accomplished. Though this ruthless perseverance is very much aligned with your planetary ruler, Saturn, it's important to take a step back and celebrate your wins more often. A full moon in Aquarius will shake up your pleasure-seeking second house of finances, values, and sense of self worth. In addition to bringing closure and clarity to this area of your life, this lunation will be challenged by a harsh square to electric Uranus via your expressive fifth house of fame. Don't let your ego get in the way of your A-game, Capricorn. Instead, this is a chance for you to brainstorm on something innovative, especially when it comes to your creativity and passion projects.

Aquarius: You're Setting Yourself Free In Every Way

You're allowed to make the rules, Aquarius. What part of you are you ready to let go of? With the sun in Leo igniting your committed seventh house of partnerships and one-on-one relationships, there will be a big focus on your partners, contracts, and ability to compromise. Though everyone knows sharing is caring, a revolutionary full moon in your sign will likely make you think otherwise. This lunation will not only be challenged by Uranus via your domestic fourth house of home, it will also shed light on your values and individual freedom. Are you happy with your current reality? How can you simultaneously create a sanctuary for yourself and your significant other?

Pisces: You're Getting Down To Business And It Shows

Sort out your priorities, because it's all about the details, Pisces. With the sun in Leo beaming through your orderly sixth house of health, daily duties, due diligence, and work environment, there will be a magnifying glass hovering over your productivity levels and general wellbeing. It's important to feel mentally, physically, and spiritually fulfilled in your day-to-day life, and the full moon in electric Aquarius will show you exactly why. This lunation will not only activate your spiritual 12th house of closure, karma, secrets, and everything behind the scenes, but also sheds light on the unconscious patterns depleting your energy supply. A square to Uranus via your chatty third house of communication and thought process could spark restlessness but instead of dwelling on stress, this is a chance for you to find freedom in your daily life.