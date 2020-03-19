The sun shifting into Aries is equivalent to the beginning of a brand-new year. Although, with everything happening around the world, it's difficult to really look forward to the year ahead. For instance, Aries season 2020 will be the worst for these zodiac signs: Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn. Remember, though, that perspective is everything.

Try looking at the bright side: The spring season is a time for blooming growth and fertility. What are your goals for the rest of 2020? What can you do to live your very best life? Tap into Aries' cardinal fires and feel a powerful surge of inspiration.

The energy of Aries season varies throughout the years, depending on the aspects taking place. This year will be one for the books, as Saturn will officially enter Aquarius. However, let's back track for a moment: The sun will enter Aries on March 19, which is the same day as the spring equinox. Then, on March 21 at exactly 11:58 p.m. ET, Saturn will shift into Aquarius for the first time since 1994, where it will remain until it stations retrograde in May. (FYI, Saturn will eventually re-enter Capricorn in July, so make sure you keep doing your due diligence.)

Cancer: The Spotlight Is On You And It's A Lot To Take In

You can do this, Cancer. Aries season has never been one of your favorites, but you always push through. With the sun shaking up your ambitious 10th house of career, destiny, authority figures, and public persona, you'll be incredibly focused on your next career move, not to mention all the work you've been doing in your professional sphere. Despite being someone who prefers to cozy up in the comfort of your own home, Aries season is coming in full throttle.

Saturn's shift into Aquarius should be interesting, as it will highlight your eighth house of sex, intimate unions, joint ventures, and everything transactional. Don't take this the wrong way, but it's time to grow up.

Libra: The Relationships In Your Life Are Getting Serious

Things are being brought to your attention, Libra. Your relationships have been tested more than ever this year, but if something's hanging on by a thread, Aries season will surely get the job done. With the sun activating your loyal seventh house of partnerships and one-on-one relationships, there's no doubt you'll be focusing a lot more on your commitments, especially those you have with people in your life.

Moreover, Saturn's shift into Aquarius will shed light on your creative projects, levels of authenticity, inner child, and general inspiration. Your idea of fun is about to experience its own metamorphosis, so open your mind and heart.

Capricorn: You're Going Inward And It's Hard To Focus

Don't lose momentum, Capricorn. It's been a long journey for you and you've come this far. Trust me when I say, you're just getting started. Something to look forward to? Your oh-so-serious ruling planet, Saturn, will officially shift into Aquarius on March 21, which means you'll likely be feeling a bit of relief. However, the sun will shed light over your domestic fourth house of home, family, and emotional intelligence in the meantime, which means you'll be given no choice but to feel your feels and sort things out in your family sector.

Saturn's shift into Aquarius, however, will shake up your second house of finances, values, money-making abilities, and self-worth. It's time to show the world what you're really made of, and finally be compensated for it, too.