Break out the champagne, people, because Ariana Grande finally has new music out and it is PURE JOY. The singer has been super quiet since the new year, and the world has been waiting with bated breath for some new tunes. And on Wednesday, April 18, we got some great news: Ariana Grande would be releasing a single! The clouds parted, the skies opened up, and heaven decided to give people of earth a precious gift called "No Tears Left To Cry," Grande's newest single. Let me tell you, the song is so, so fun. I said it before and I'll say it again: this song was totally worth the wait. Trust me, if you listen to Ariana Grande's "No Tears Left To Cry" lyrics, you'll agree that this song will make you want to start dancing.

For those of you who haven't yet listened, I suggest you stop whatever you're doing (Sleeping? Wake up! Working? Who needs it!) and plug in your headphones, because yes, it is that good.

The lyrics go:

Right now, I'm in a state of mind I wanna be in like all the time. Ain't got no tears left to cry, so I'm pickin' it up, pickin' it up. I'm lovin', I'm livin', I'm pickin' it up. So I'm pickin' it up, pickin' it up. I'm lovin', I'm livin', I'm pickin' it up (oh, yeah). Pickin' it up (yeah), pickin' it up (yeah). Lovin', I'm livin', so we turnin' up. Yeah, we turnin' it up. Ain't got no tears in my body. I ran out, but boy, I like it, I like it, I like it. Don't matter how, what, where, who tries it, we're out here vibin', we vibin', we vibin.

Then, Grande comes in with the chorus:

Comin' out, even when it's rainin' down. Can't stop now, can't stop so shut your mouth. Shut your mouth, and if you don't know, then now you know it, babe. Know it, babe, yeah. Right now, I'm in a state of mind, I wanna be in, like, all the time. Ain't got no tears left to cry. So I'm pickin' it up, pickin' it up (oh yeah). I'm lovin', I'm livin', I'm pickin' it up. Oh, I just want you to come with me. We on another mentality. Ain't got no tears left to cry. So I'm pickin' it up, pickin' it up (oh yeah). I'm lovin', I'm livin', I'm pickin' it up

The second verse is equally as perfect:

They point out the colors in you, I see 'em too. And, boy, I like 'em, I like 'em, I like 'em. We're way too fly to partake in all this hateWe out here vibin', we vibin', we vibin'.

ArianaGrandeVevo on YouTube

YAS, QUEEN! Ariana Grande has freaking done it again, everyone.

Before "No Tears Left To Cry" was released, it was quite some time since we heard new music from Grande. Her last album, Dangerous Woman, dropped almost two full years ago, and TBH, that's too much time not listening to new music from her than I'd care to admit. Fans were anxiously awaiting to hear new music from Grande, and got their wish on Dec. 13, 2017 — sort of.

On Ariana Grande's Instagram Story, she shared a screenshot of her in the recording studio — but the photo was reportedly taken from a fan's account, and wasn't a recent snapshot of her. Boo.

On the screenshot, Grande's caption read, "I’m pretty sure dis is very old or fake. If u wanted confirmation that I’ve been workin why didn’t you just ask?”

She then posted a photo of a Polaroid picture depicting her in the studio, looking like an actual dream:

Yes, yes, yes. Our girl went there.

And while we were busy freaking out, Ariana was busy making some sweet, sweet music. She took to Twitter on Tuesday, April 17, and shared some three glorious tweets with her fans.

For her Twitter comeback, Grande first posted a tweet with one lone teardrop emoji:

Interesting. Interesting indeed.

For her next tweet (and probably my personal favorite), she wrote, "missed you" AND ARIANA I'VE MISSED YOU TOO GIRL:

I've missed you so damn much.

But then, her last and final tweet (please try not to cry, OK?).

Written upside down were the words "No Tears Left to Cry," alongside a date (which was right-side up, I might add), "4.20."

What followed was mass hysteria. Well, at least that's what it was in my own brain, not too sure about the rest of the world. To me, it felt like this:

Grande's manager, Scooter Braun, confirmed that this was the name of her newest single and its release date by re-tweeting and adding, "Friday @ArianaGrande new single. The wait is almost over," so if you thought, even just for a single minute, that this was some sick game Ariana Grande was playing on us, this tweet made it known that this was no joke. ARIANA GRANDE IS BACK, PEOPLE:

And now that I've heard "No Tears Left To Cry," I am a new woman. Colors are brighter. The sky is bluer. And Grande's newest single is literally music to my ears.

All hail Ariana Grande.