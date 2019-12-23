Ariana Grande has the voice of an angel, and now, for the first time ever, fans can replay the singer's live vocals as many times as they want through Ariana Grande's live K Bye For Now album. The surprise album released on Dec. 23 features Grande's best vocals from her Sweetener world tour, which began on March 18 and wrapped up on Dec. 22. For the past nine months, Grande toured non-stop all around the world, and she even switched up her setlist at her most recent tour stops, adding songs from her 2015 holiday EP, Christmas & Chill, just in time for the holiday season. So, obviously, a live album of the tour's best moments is the perfect holiday gift.

After wrapping up her final Sweetener performance on Dec. 22 in Inglewood, California, at the Forum, Grande dropped her first live album, K Bye For Now. It's hard to believe that, up until now, Grande has never released a live album before considering how epic her live vocals truly are, but that's why fans are so excited it's finally happened.

The 32-song album is filled with Grande's biggest hits from both her Sweetener and Thank U, Next albums, like "god is a woman," "7 rings," and "no tears left to cry," and b-side tracks, like "fake smile" and "nasa," as well as her older hits, like "love me harder," "break free," and "dangerous woman."

Fans will be surprised to hear Nicki Minaj, Childish Gambino, and Big Sean also made it onto the album.

Listen to Grande's K Bye For Now live album below.

Grande announced the live album was coming on Dec. 11, and followed up with some tweets hyping the album just hours before its release on Dec. 22. "'k bye for now' tonight," she tweeted. "A little something to thank u for everything and to make saying goodbye to this chapter a lil easier love u."

After fans asked her about the title's meaning, Grande clarified that K Bye For Now is meant to be her last release before taking a much-needed break after a year of touring. "I don’t mean bye to you of course just bye from this whole thing it means time for a little break," Grande said.

"I ain’t goin nowhere trust me. even if i say 'k bye' it jus means 'brb,'" she added.

Arianators should have no problem keeping busy until Grande comes back, since they have a whopping 32 songs to listen to on K Bye For Now that'll keep them sated through the holiday season and after.