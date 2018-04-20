Ariana Grande dropped some new music on Friday and everyone’s going wild! Die-hard fans and music enthusiasts alike have been salivating for new music from this rising pop diva for a while now. And now that it’s finally here, no one can contain their excitement. Her latest single “No Tears Left to Cry” is incredibly rich — musically, emotionally, lyrically. It’s literally everything you could ask for in a new single. But just what is the meaning of “No Tears Left to Cry”? Let’s investigate...

Despite the name of the song, Grande's newest release is definitely a fun, dance-y song. In the beginning, Grande sings,

Right now, I'm in a state of mind I wanna be in like all the time. Ain't got no tears left to cry, so I'm pickin' it up, pickin' it up. I'm lovin', I'm livin', I'm pickin' it up. So I'm pickin' it up, pickin' it up. I'm lovin', I'm livin', I'm pickin' it up (oh, yeah). Pickin' it up (yeah), pickin' it up (yeah). Lovin', I'm livin', so we turnin' up. Yeah, we turnin' it up. Ain't got no tears in my body. I ran out, but boy, I like it, I like it, I like it. Don't matter how, what, where, who tries it, we're out here vibin', we vibin', we vibin.

Then the chorus goes something like this:

Right now, I'm in a state of mind, I wanna be in, like, all the time. Ain't got no tears left to cry. So I'm pickin' it up, pickin' it up (oh yeah). I'm lovin', I'm livin', I'm pickin' it up. Oh, I just want you to come with me. We on another mentality. Ain't got no tears left to cry. So I'm pickin' it up, pickin' it up (oh yeah). I'm lovin', I'm livin', I'm pickin' it up

The second verse is just as great:

They point out the colors in you, I see 'em too. And, boy, I like 'em, I like 'em, I like 'em. We're way too fly to partake in all this hateWe out here vibin', we vibin', we vibin'.

So, what is the song about? It seems like Grande is saying she's sick of being upset and wants to bring out some good vibes. What is she crying about, though?

Grande has been dating Mac Miller for a long while now. Could the crying refer to him and their relationship? Is there trouble in paradise? Hope not!

On the flip side, “No Tears Left To Cry” might be a callback to something else entirely. For Grande, 2017 was a pretty tumultuous year. She enjoyed massive success during her Dangerous Woman tour, but that was cut short in May 2017 when a terrorist bombed her Manchester Arena concert.

Grande and her fans were, of course, quite shaken by the incident. In June 2017, the singer headlined the One Love Manchester concert to raise money for the victims of the attack.

Check out her performance:

Now, obviously, that’s a lot to process, even for a woman as strong as Grande. She’s been keeping a pretty low profile since the attack, even taking a social media hiatus. That whole series of devastating events clearly had an impact on her. So, maybe she is just letting out some of those emotions with this new track.

Honestly, whomever or whatever “No Tears Left To Cry” is about, it’s an awesome song and it’s definitely an incredible prelude to a new era in her career.

Grande officially announced “No Tears Left to Cry” on Tuesday, April 17 via Twitter:

Since then, the singer has been dropping even more hints about what’s to come. Apparently, Grande gave her best of friends sweatshirts with the new track title written upside down. People like Kim Kardashian and Hailey Baldwin got them and they’ve been amping fans up for the new music, too.

Here's the sweatshirt that went to Kardashian:

That’s a pretty clever way to get some buzz going! Love it!

Grande’s manager, Scooter Braun, also started tweeting about the new single:

And on Instagram, Grande’s been posting pics and stories all in anticipation for “No Tears Left To Cry.” So, this track is definitely a big deal for Grande.

"No Tears Left To Cry" is most definitely leaving an impression on the fans. If this one track is any indication, then whatever she throws at us next is going to be awesome. Can't wait to hear more!